Singapore: Growth upgrade supports MAS stance – UOB

UOB’s Jester Koh notes that Singapore’s 4Q25 GDP was revised sharply higher, lifting full-year 2025 growth to 5.0% and prompting an upgrade of the bank’s 2026 GDP forecast to 3.6%. The Ministry of Trade and Industry also raised its 2026 forecast range, while a still-positive output gap underpins expectations for a one-off Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index (S$NEER) slope steepening in April 2026.

Growth upgrade and policy implications

"Outlook – We are raising our 2026 GDP growth forecast for Singapore to 3.6% from 2.6% previously, with risks likely still tilted towards the upside after the sharp revision."

"Furthermore, MTI’s Composite Leading Index (CLI) for Singapore strengthened further in 4Q25 (3.7% q/q; 3Q: 3.2%), signalling a possibly even stronger q/q sa GDP expansion in 1Q26."

"Our growth projections remain somewhat conservative, assuming a robust q/q sa expansion in 1Q26 (albeit softer than 4Q25), a technical pullback in 2Q26, followed by very soft q/q sa increases in the 3Q–4Q26 quarters."

"Under our revised baseline projections, we assess that the output gap is likely to remain significantly positive in 2026 (1.0%, 2025: 1.2%), broadly comparable to MAS’ estimate in the Jan 2026 Macroeconomic Review, reinforcing our base case for a 50bps S$NEER band slope steepening to 1.0% p.a. in the next Apr 2026 MPS (See Jan 2026 MPS note)."

"We view this as a likely one-off adjustment to align the S$REER closer to equilibrium levels, rather than the start to a sequence of tightening moves, for now."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

