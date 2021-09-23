Forex Today: Risk appetite takes its toll on the greenback

What you need to know on Friday, September 24:
The market sentiment improved substantially, following news that Evergrande, the Chinese property giant, will likely be restructured to avoid default. Additionally, the local government is prepared to provide another kind of support, while a unit of the troubled company pledged to make an on-time interest payment.
The American dollar shed ground all the post-Fed ground and even fell further against most major rivals. HOWEVER, the EUR/USD pair held below its weekly high of 1.1755, as tepid European data spooked bulls.
The GBP/USD reached 1.3750 after a hawkish Bank of England announcement. The UK central bank left its monetary policy unchanged and the £895 billion facilities program on hold. The MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE, while the statement noted that some developments strengthen the case for modest tightening. Still, policymakers said that uncertainties around the labor market remain but added that a rate hike would precede tapering.
The USD/JPY pair jumped to the 110.20 price zone, where it currently stands, amid a prevalent risk appetite. US Treasury yields soared to levels that were last seen in July, with the yield on the 10-year note hitting an intraday high of 1.411% and settling nearby. Wall Street rallied, with the DJIA adding over 550 points and the S&P adding roughly 1.4%.
Commodity-linked currencies were firmly up, following the lead of stocks. AUD/USD trades at around 0.7300, while USD/CAD is down to 1.2650.
Gold prices are sharply lower amid the upbeat mood, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,750 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices edged higher, with WTI settling at $73.10 a barrel.
Bitcoin bulls are going for the short squeeze and targeting $50,000 in the comeback
