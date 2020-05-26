What you need to know on Wednesday, May 27th:
Risk-on led the way as investors welcomed news related to economic reopenings and developments around possible COVID-19 vaccines. The greenback fell against all of its major rivals while stocks jumped globally. US indexes reached levels that were last seen in March.
Novavax, a US biotech company, announced that it had started human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, in Australia. Results are expected by July, where the next phase of testing should begin. Right now, there are twelve different vaccines being tested around the globe.
The EUR/USD pair flirted with the 1.1000 level but was unable to clear it.
The Pound soared amid rumours indicating progress in Brexit talks. According to the latest headlines, the EU is willing to shift its stance on fisheries when talks resume next week, potentially opening the doors for other concessions between both parts.
The USD/JPY pair remained lifeless for a fifth consecutive day as the market ignored safe-haven assets.
The AUD and the CAD run to fresh multi-week highs against the greenback, backed by the rally in equities.
By the end of the US session, news made the rounds indicating that the US is considering a range of sanctions on China amid Beijing’s pressure on Hong Kong. Earlier in the day, Trump’s advisor Kudlow said that the President is not concerned about the trade deal that’s intact for the moment. He added that Trump’s main concerns are more related to China’s responsibility on the coronavirus spread and Hong Kong.
Gold eased and settled at around $1,710.00 price zone amid the better market mood. Crude oil prices edged higher, amid shrinking supply and hopes on economic comebacks.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Monero – American Wrap 26 May
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1000 threshold
Broad dollar’s weakness helped EUR/USD reached the critical threshold, although bulls still hesitate. Hopes surrounding economic reopenings and a COVID-19 vaccine lifted the market’s mood.
AUD/USD near March high as risk-on leads the way
The commodity-linked currency is among the best performers as substantial gains in equities underpin the Aussie. AUD/USD bullish as long as optimism persists.
This post-halving Bitcoin era will be unlike any other
Following the recent, third halving, Bitcoin (BTC) is now in its fourth block reward era. Leading up to the event, pundits launched into varied predictions that ranged from miner capitulation to hash rate plunges to price predictions of half a million dollars.
Gold drops to lowest in almost two weeks, near $1710
Gold prices extended losses after the beginning of the American session and bottomed at $1709/oz, the lowest level since May 13. It is hovering around $1712, down $15 for the day so far.
USD/JPY recovers from session lows on risk rally, trades above 107.50
The USD/JPY pair rose toward 108.00 during the Asian session but reversed its direction pressured by the heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback.