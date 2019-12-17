Here is what you need to know Wednesday, December 18th:
- UK PM Johnson announced plans to write into law that the UK will leave the EU in 2020 without allowing an extension of the transition period. The Sterling collapsed amid mounting fears of a hard-Brexit, with GBP/USD briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly.
- The EUR/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high of 1.1174 but closed the day unchanged around 1.1150.
- The market’s optimism faded amid Brexit concerns and the absence of clarity about phase one of the trade deal. China seems more reluctant to provide details.
- Equities posted modest intraday gains, but Wall Street reached fresh all-time highs.
- Crude oil extended its rally into the fourth trading day on Tuesday with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rising to its highest level in three months. Market waiting for US stockpiles data.
- Gold remained mute around $ 1,475.00 a troy ounce.
- Crypto Today: Fresh wave of market selling pressure
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears
The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold holds trendline support as the markets mulls geopolitical risks
The price of gold on Tuesday is failing on upside attempts while supported by the 4-hour moving average and along with trendline support.
USD/JPY bears lining up below a double-top, fundamentals souring
Markets started the last full week of the year on a positive note and the Yen slipped as markets remain in a ‘risk-on’ setting.