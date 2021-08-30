Forex Today: Powell's dovishness depresses dollar, Ida keeps oil bid, cryptos consolidate

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 30:
The dollar remains on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell refrained from signaling imminent tapering in a speech on Friday. Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana and knocked down gas and oil output. Covid headlines and European inflation reads are eyed. Cryptocurrencies and gold have stabilized.
No rush to taper: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that back in July, he had thought that the it would be warranted to reduce the bank's $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme this year. However, since then while employment has made progress, he still sees inflation as transitory and the Delta virus variant poses risks.
Markets perceived that as a sign that the Fed refrains from a taper announcement in September. Powell also stressed that a decision to raise interest rates is separate from tapering.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell: Make me a rate hawk, but not yet
The dollar dropped across the board in response to Powell's highly anticipated Jackson Hole speech, which came after a long list of his colleagues had come out to support an imminent taper announcement. EUR/USD hit 1.18, GBP/USD recaptured 1.3750, commodity currencies bounced and gold jumped to $1,815.
The market mood remains cheerful on Monday and the focus now shifts to this week's all-important jobs report.
Hurricane Ida has made landfall in Louisiana, knocking down nearly all crude oil and natural gas output. The storm's winds are stronger than the infamous Katrina hurricane of 2005, prompting President Joe Biden to declare a national emergency. WTI Crude Oil is trading at around $68, at the high end of the current range.
Afghanistan: Investors have brushed aside concerns related to the US evacuation plan from the war-torn country after temporarily dropping in response to Thursday's deadly terror attack. Several countries have already concluded their missions ahead of the August 31 deadline.
UK traders are enjoying a bank holiday, causing thinner trade in the European session. Preliminary German and Spanish inflation reads for August are on the docket.
COVID-19 cases continue rising in the US, albeit at a slower pace, while they are stable in Europe and falling in South America. New Zealand and Australia have extended their restrictions as cases continue mounting, while a study from Israel showed booster shots help prevent hospitalizations.
Cryptocurrencies have been edging lower, with Bitcoin hovering around $48,000, Ethereum at around $3,150 and ADA at around $2.80.
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as NFP week begins
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,815, after stepping back from a two-week high, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices consolidate Friday’s heavy rise, following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin: Yearning for a firm break above $50K amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
