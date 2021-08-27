Powell Quick Analysis: Dove defeats the dollar, without a strong NFP, forget about tapering

- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has expressed a mixed message in his critical Jackson Hole speech.
- He defies a long list of hawks calling for immediate withdrawal of stimulus.
- The dollar's decline is justified and could be exacerbated.
The last word belongs to the person on top – and he is a dove who is sending the dollar down. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has defied a vocal chorus of hawks among his colleagues and – as previewed by my colleague Joseph Trevisani – refrained from a hinting of tapering the bank's $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme. More greenbacks printed = a weaker currency.
Powell's message can be summarized with The Good, the Bad, and Ugly:
The Good: The outlook for labor has brightened considerably and this will likely continue.
The Bad: Inflation is of concern, but could still moderate later on and the Fed has tools to respond. Inflation "should wash over time."
The Ugly: The COVID-19 Delta variant is casting a dark shadow of uncertainty on the outlook. Powell dresses that in July, he was expecting it would be appropriate to taper this year, but Delta has caused him to cast doubts.
Bottom line: Powell said nothing to hint of tapering, sending stocks up and the dollar down.
Will this continue? The bank's next meeting is in mid-September and it is preceded by two critical releases related to the Fed's mandates – inflation and employment. The Next week's Nonfarm Payrolls critical is not only published earlier but consists of both a change in jobs and also a sign of inflation via wages.
If the US gained close to one million jobs last month and earnings remain at an annual growth pace of 4%, tapering is on the table and the dollar may reclaim its throne.
However, if the NFP is closer to 500,000 and salary rises slowly as expected, the Fed printing press will work at full steam and the dollar downfall will exacerbate.
Earlier in the day, a long list of Fed officials spoke to the financial press and supported tapering. The list included known hawks such as Robert Kaplan and James Bullard, but also more cautious members such as Loretta Mester, Patrick Harker and Raphael Bostic. The blitz on Bloomberg and CNBC seemed like a coordinated effort at times.
Those supporting withdrawing stimulus said that the conditions for reaching "substantial further progress" have been met and also talked about rapid price rises. However, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation showed some signs of moderation. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE) rose by 0.3% MoM in July and 3.6% YoY, as expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges toward 1.18 on balanced message from Powell
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, buoyed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that there has been progress on employment but also that the virus is spreading.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3750 in response to Powell
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, leaping in response to a balanced message from Fed Chair Powell. He balanced progress with worries about the virus. Earlier, sterling was under pressure due to Brexit-related issues and rising UK covid cases.
XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, back below $1,800 ahead of Powell
Gold price jumps on mixed cues, geopolitical risks. Treasury yields ease despite Fed’s hawkish view ahead of Powell. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.