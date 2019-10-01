Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 2nd:

  • The dollar strengthened during the first half of the day amid prevalent dollar’s demand but suffered a sharp U-turn following the release of a disappointing ISM Markit PMI, which plunged to its lowest in a decade.
  • The EUR/USD pair recovered although gains were limited amid soft EU inflation, Markit confirming manufacturing output in contraction territory.
  • The GBP/USD spiked to 1.2339 on the back of positive Brexit-related data. There were market talks suggesting that the EU could consider a time-limit on the Irish backstop, later denied, none from official sources. UK PM Johnson said that he hopes it would make progress on Brexit in the next few days.
  • Safe-havens gold and yen recovered some ground after falling in the previous sessions, still at risk of falling.
  • Crude oil prices extended their slumps, despite OPEC oil output declined to its lowest in 8 years.
  • Wall Street settled at its lowest in almost a month amid dismal US data fueling speculation that the Fed would take a more aggressive stance on rates.
  • Libra stole the attention in the cryptocurrencies sphere. Regulators concerns about its potential implications for privacy and financial stability.

EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years

EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.

GBP/USD retreats as EU spokesman denies flexibility on backstop

News that the EU would be flexible about a time-limit to the Irish backstop boosted the Pound, now retreating after an EU Commission spokesperson denied the headline. GBP/USD above 1.2250 as the dollar remains week.

USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish

Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.

Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles

Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.

AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years

The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.

