Forex Today: Pompeo pumps up the dollar, Trump's trade threats boost the yen, EZ data eyed

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 4:
Sino-American tensions are weighing on sentiment and boosting the dollar and the yen against the rest, with gold prices also declining. Second-tier US and European figures coronavirus developments and relations between the world's largest economies are eyed.
US President Donald Trump said that China is not buying enough US goods as described by the trade deal and threatened to cancel it. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan adding to tensions between both countries.
Europe: Final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes are set to confirm a devastating downfall in activity in April. The Sentix Investor Confidence and EU Economic Forecasts are also of interest. European mortalities have continued declining in Spain and Italy as both countries take baby steps to return to normal on Monday. EUR/USD has retreated from the highs over 1.10 recorded on Friday.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to push for an international effort to develop a vaccine. His government is set to announce its plans to lift the lockdowns. Britain has ramped up its testing and contact tracing capacity. The number of deaths has declined, yet it is probably due to a "weekend effect." GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, a substantial climbdown from topping 1.26 last week. The Bank of England's decision is eyed this week.
New Zealand has reported zero new coronavirus cases, in encouraging development. Nevertheless, NZD/USD is on the back foot amid the risk-off atmosphere and the country's elimination approach has taken an economic toll. Japan may extend its state of emergency through the end of May.
Oil prices are consolidating their gains with both WTI and Crude holding above $20. Optimism about easing limits and correction after the downfall are in play. Gold is struggling around $1,700.
Cryptocurrencies have been extending their descent from the highs, with Bitcoin trading at around $8,500.
See Market drivers in times of disease, and why bulls should have fear of the dark – Interview with Mário Blaščák
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off threatens to derail three-day winning streak
EUR/USD drops as the decline in the US stock futures puts haven bid under a dollar. Risk sentiment takes a hit on rising US-China tensions. Trade war fears return as Trump renews tariffs threat to China.
GBP/USD prints losses below 1.2500 as trade sentiment turns heavy
GBP/USD extends Friday’s losses amid risk aversion. Broad US dollar strength, amid US-China tussle, challenges to the UK PM Boris Johnson-led government also weigh. A light economic calendar keeps qualitative catalysts in the driver’s seat.
Forex Today: Antipodeans wilt as US-China tensions flare again, a busy session ahead
The risk-off sentiment was the underlying theme in Monday’s Asian trading, as the ongoing US-China tensions flared up again. The US dollar jumped sharply across the board on the revival of the haven demand. AUD/USD slipped below 0.64 while the kiwi was the top loser.
Gold: Yellow metal charts pennant pattern
Gold has carved out a narrowing price range or a pennant pattern on the daily chart, which comprises of trendlines connecting lower highs and higher lows. A breakout would imply a resumption of the rally from April lows.
USD/CNH hits 6-week high on US-China tussle
USD/CNH jumps to the highest level since March 20. The offshore Yuan (CNH) is flashing red with the US ratcheting up anti-China rhetoric to shift responsibility for the COVID-19 crisis. Markets offer Yuan as the US steps up anti-China rhetoric.