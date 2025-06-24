Forex Today: Peace in the Middle East hopes spur market sentiment higher

The US Dollar (USD) extended near-term bearish momentum, falling sharply and extending into a four-day decline as investors settle into a comfortable risk-on stance, stepping out of the safe-haven Greenback and into riskier assets as investors bank on a continued cooling of recent Middle East tensions.
Here's what to watch on Wednesday, June 25:
Despite a rocky start to the Trump-brokered ceasefire deal currently on the table, investors are banking on the phased walkback of missile-launching tensions between Israel and Iran to continue ahead. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is already knocking on multi-year lows, and poised to close near 97.70 for the first time in almost 40 months. The second day of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before congressional and Senate financial committees will commence on Wednesday, and markets can expect Fed Chair Powell to field a wide array of questions that are barely related to monetary policy.
EUR/USD tapped a 44-month peak on Tuesday, climbing above 1.1600 for the first time since October of 2021. Bolstered by a general weakening in the Greenback, the Euro is catching a broad-market bid, despite a fresh reminder that tariff tensions between the EU and the US may be on the backburner, but continuing to bubble away: European officials warned markets on Tuesday that they are preparing a response package of retaliatory measures if US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which were announced and then immediately suspended in April, were to be allowed to come back into effect in July.
GBP/USD is also enjoying a bullish cushion from Greenback weakness, knocking on multi-year peaks near 1.3650. A smattering of low-impact appearances from Bank of England (BoC) policymakers will leak across the newsfeeds on Wednesday, but nothing impactful or material is expected.
USD/CAD is set to rotate out of a near-term Loonie recovery on technical charts. Receding Crude Oil prices are kicking the legs out from beneath CAD bidders, pushing the Greenback-based USD/CAD chart back into the 1.3700 level after knocking on the high end of a descending technical channel.
AUD/USD has jumped back into its medium-term consolidation channel, cycling around the 0.6500 region like a prisoner pacing the shores of Saint Helen. Australian MoM Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures for May will be releasing early Wednesday, but no major price shocks or meaningful changes in inflation levels are expected by median market forecasts.
XAU/USD has fallen back from recent highs, easing back below 3,350.00 as broad-market concerns over Middle East conflicts continue to ease. Demand for a safe-haven asset to dump pulled cash has evaporated, and Gold bidders can expect near-term price action in the yellow metal to continue bleeding down the charts.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains near fresh 2025 highs
The EUR/USD holds near the fresh 2025 peak in the 1.1640 area, as optimism about a truce in the Middle East keeps fueling demand for high-yielding assets. Powell’s testimony before Congress did not help the US Dollar.
Gold stabilized around $3,310 as mood remains upbeat
The bright metal briefly traded below $3,300 on Tuesday, as market players welcomed a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict. Hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell added to the upbeat mood.
Three signs altcoin season is dead and traders are betting on top 3 cryptos
The altcoin season is a time period during which 75% of the altcoins ranked in the top 50 cryptos by market capitalization outperform Bitcoin in a 90-day timeframe. Traders await the altcoin season every market cycle to take profits on alternative tokens as capital rotates from Bitcoin to other cryptos.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.