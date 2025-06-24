Forex Today: Peace in the Middle East hopes spur market sentiment higher

The US Dollar (USD) extended near-term bearish momentum, falling sharply and extending into a four-day decline as investors settle into a comfortable risk-on stance, stepping out of the safe-haven Greenback and into riskier assets as investors bank on a continued cooling of recent Middle East tensions.

Here's what to watch on Wednesday, June 25:

Despite a rocky start to the Trump-brokered ceasefire deal currently on the table, investors are banking on the phased walkback of missile-launching tensions between Israel and Iran to continue ahead. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is already knocking on multi-year lows, and poised to close near 97.70 for the first time in almost 40 months. The second day of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before congressional and Senate financial committees will commence on Wednesday, and markets can expect Fed Chair Powell to field a wide array of questions that are barely related to monetary policy.

EUR/USD tapped a 44-month peak on Tuesday, climbing above 1.1600 for the first time since October of 2021. Bolstered by a general weakening in the Greenback, the Euro is catching a broad-market bid, despite a fresh reminder that tariff tensions between the EU and the US may be on the backburner, but continuing to bubble away: European officials warned markets on Tuesday that they are preparing a response package of retaliatory measures if US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which were announced and then immediately suspended in April, were to be allowed to come back into effect in July.

GBP/USD is also enjoying a bullish cushion from Greenback weakness, knocking on multi-year peaks near 1.3650. A smattering of low-impact appearances from Bank of England (BoC) policymakers will leak across the newsfeeds on Wednesday, but nothing impactful or material is expected.

USD/CAD is set to rotate out of a near-term Loonie recovery on technical charts. Receding Crude Oil prices are kicking the legs out from beneath CAD bidders, pushing the Greenback-based USD/CAD chart back into the 1.3700 level after knocking on the high end of a descending technical channel.

AUD/USD has jumped back into its medium-term consolidation channel, cycling around the 0.6500 region like a prisoner pacing the shores of Saint Helen. Australian MoM Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures for May will be releasing early Wednesday, but no major price shocks or meaningful changes in inflation levels are expected by median market forecasts.

XAU/USD has fallen back from recent highs, easing back below 3,350.00 as broad-market concerns over Middle East conflicts continue to ease. Demand for a safe-haven asset to dump pulled cash has evaporated, and Gold bidders can expect near-term price action in the yellow metal to continue bleeding down the charts.