Forex Today: No peace at sight, financial turmoil continues

What you need to take care of on Friday, March 11:
Quite a busy day ended with the American Dollar trading mixed across the FX board. It managed to post gains vs its European rivals and the JPY but lower against commodity-linked currencies.
The EUR/USD pair is back below the 1.1000 level, while GBP/USD is barely holding above 1.3100. The AUD/USD pair trades near a daily high of 0.7363, while the USD/CAD hovers around 1.2750.
The four-round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended abruptly and without an agreement on ceasefire or humanitarian corridors. International sanctions on Russia pile up, but Moscow shows no signs of giving up after fifteen days.
The European Central Bank announced its monetary policy decision. As widely anticipated, rates were left unchanged. However, Lagarde announced a twist in their Asset Purchase Program (APP) that is now set to end in the third quarter of this year. The APP will amount to 40 billion euros in April, 30 billion euros in May and 20 billion euros in June.
President Christine Lagarde noted that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is a watershed for Europe and is now a new downward risk, repeating they “will do everything within our mandate to pursue price stability.” The central bank downwardly revised its growth forecasts.
The US released the February Consumer Price Index, which printed at 7.9% YoY as expected, still its highest in 40 years. The headline put pressure on Wall Street, already weighed by geopolitical turmoil. US indexes remain in the red heading into the close but managed to trim half of their early losses.
The yield of the US 10-year Treasury note hit 2.02% and heads into the close at around 2.0%.
Gold finishes the day unchanged, trading a few bucks below the $2,000 threshold. Crude oil prices eased, with WTI now changing hands at around $106.20 a barrel. Oil decline was attributed to comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that Moscow would keep its energy-related commitments.
Dogecoin price undergoes setback as Moscow ignores Ukraine’s peace offer
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hit by ECB, Russia-Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD changes hands below 1.1000 after US inflation soared to a 40-year high and the ECB announced its monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.3150
GBP/USD rose toward 1.3200 but lost its traction in the early American session. The risk-averse market environment, which is reflected by falling US stock indexes, is helping the dollar gather strength and the pair trades in the negative territory below 1.3150.
XAUUSD consolidates just ahead of the $2,000 threshold
Gold Price trades at around $ 1,995 a troy ounce, holding on to modest intraday gains after a series of first-tier events spurred volatility earlier in the day.
Russia rejects Ukraine's olive branch putting cryptos in the red
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot this morning, with European traders already caught unawares by the speed of the reversal during the ASIA PAC season.
Hitting peak performance as AAPL stock closes 3% higher
Adding to sentiment from falling oil prices was Apple's Peak Performance event on Wednesday. Apple unveiled a slate of new products or new versions of existing products.