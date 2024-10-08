Forex Today: Mood sours as markets await mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 8:
Markets hold a cautious tone early Tuesday as investors await the next batch of macroeconomic data releases. The US economic docket will feature NFIB Business Optimism Index for September and RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index data for October. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will also publish Goods Trade Balance figures for August. Later in the American session, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches.
US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.37%
|2.34%
|2.91%
|0.85%
|2.80%
|3.79%
|0.92%
|EUR
|-1.37%
|0.95%
|1.49%
|-0.51%
|1.41%
|2.37%
|-0.46%
|GBP
|-2.34%
|-0.95%
|0.56%
|-1.45%
|0.44%
|1.42%
|-1.38%
|JPY
|-2.91%
|-1.49%
|-0.56%
|-1.97%
|-0.08%
|0.88%
|-1.90%
|CAD
|-0.85%
|0.51%
|1.45%
|1.97%
|1.93%
|2.91%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-2.80%
|-1.41%
|-0.44%
|0.08%
|-1.93%
|0.96%
|-1.84%
|NZD
|-3.79%
|-2.37%
|-1.42%
|-0.88%
|-2.91%
|-0.96%
|-2.75%
|CHF
|-0.92%
|0.46%
|1.38%
|1.90%
|-0.07%
|1.84%
|2.75%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s state planner, said on Tuesday that the downward pressure on China's economy is increasing. "China's economy is facing more complex internal, external environments," the NDRC noted. After Wall Street's main indexes closed the first day of the week deep in negative territory on Monday, US stock index futures trade marginally lower early Tuesday, reflecting the souring mood. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) Index continues to move sideways near 102.50 after failing to make a directional move in either direction on Monday.
The data from Germany showed that Industrial Production increased by 2.9% on a monthly basis in August. This reading followed the 2.4% contraction recorded in July and came in better than the market expectation of 0.8%. EUR/USD struggles to benefit from the upbeat data and trades marginally higher on the day below 1.1000.
In the minutes of the September policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said board members discussed options of lowering raising interest rates and added: "Scenarios for lowering, holding, and raising rates are all conceivable given the considerable uncertainty about the economic outlook." While speaking at the Walkley Foundation, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser noted that they will act on policy when inflation stops being high and sticky. After posting large losses on Monday, AUD/USD continued to push lower in the Asian session on Tuesday. At the time of press, the pair was trading at its lowest level since mid-September below 0.6730.
Japan economy minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday that a decline in real wages for the first time in three months is not good news. Akazawa further stated that the Japanese government will create an environment where real wages continue to rise. USD/JPY showed no reaction to these remarks and was last seen fluctuating in a narrow channel at around 148.00.
GBP/USD edged lower amid risk-aversion in the second half of the day on Monday and closed the day below 1.3100. The pair struggles to stage a rebound early Tuesday.
Gold registered modest losses for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. XAU/USD stays on the back foot and trades below $2,640 in the European morning on Tuesday.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid toward 1.1000 after German data
EUR/USD holds its recovery toward 1.1000 in Tuesday's early European trading hours. The pair stays supported amid a broad US Dollar pullback and strong German Industrial Production data. The cautious mood, however, could cap the pair's rebound ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD trades below 1.3100 in European trading on Tuesday, stalling its recovery from multi-week lows. A modest USD downtick lends support to the pair but China's economic woes-led dour mood checks gains. BoE- and Fed-speak are in focus.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid fading hopes for larger Fed rate cut
Gold price lacks any firm near-term direction amid a mixed fundamental backdrop. Diminishing odds for an aggressive Fed easing cap the upside for the XAU/USD.
Aptos price is poised for a rally following a retest of the support level
Aptos price extends its gains on Tuesday following last week's retest of its key support zone. On-chain data further support APT’s bullish outlook, as its open interest is rising and long-to-short ratio trades are above one, all hinting at a rally in the upcoming days.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.