Forex Today: Mood improves on easing EU-US tensions, eyes on US data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 22:

Market mood improves in the second half of the week as tensions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) ease. In the American session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish a revision to the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and release the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index figures for October and November. Additionally, investors will pay close attention to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.90% -0.60% 0.68% -0.64% -1.98% -2.01% -0.81% EUR 0.90% 0.31% 1.56% 0.25% -1.10% -1.12% 0.08% GBP 0.60% -0.31% 1.02% -0.06% -1.40% -1.43% -0.22% JPY -0.68% -1.56% -1.02% -1.30% -2.61% -2.63% -1.46% CAD 0.64% -0.25% 0.06% 1.30% -1.31% -1.35% -0.17% AUD 1.98% 1.10% 1.40% 2.61% 1.31% -0.03% 1.19% NZD 2.01% 1.12% 1.43% 2.63% 1.35% 0.03% 1.22% CHF 0.81% -0.08% 0.22% 1.46% 0.17% -1.19% -1.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Risk flows returned to markets late Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said that they have agreed on "the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland" and added that they will not be imposing tariffs on eight European nations that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1. Following Tuesday's sharp decline, Wall Street main indexes gained more than 1% midweek. Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade marginally higher. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) Index stays releativley quiet below 99.00 after snapping a two-day losing streak on Wednesday.

The data from Australia showed early Thursday that the Unemployment Rate declined to 4.1% in December from 4.3% in November. This print came in better than the market expectation of 4.4%. According to the other details of the report, the Employment Change was +65.2K in this period following the 28.7K decrease recorded in November. AUD/USD gathers bullish momentum on the back of upbeat data and trades at its highest level since October 2024 above 0.6800, rising about 0.7% on the day.

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase below 1.1700 after losing more than 0.3% on Wednesday. The European Central Bank (ECB) will publish the Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts later in the session and the European Commission will release preliminary Consumer Confidence Index data for January.

GBP/USD moves sideways above 1.3400 in the European session on Thursday following Wednesday's correction.

After struggling to find direction in the first half of the week, USD/JPY gains traction and advances toward 159.00 early Thursday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce monetary policy decisions in the Asian session on Friday.

Gold retreated from the record-high it set near $4,890 on Wednesday but closed the day in positive territory. Following an extended decline in the Asian session, XAU/USD found support and was last seen trading flat on the day above $4,800.