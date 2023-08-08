Forex Today: Markets turn cautious, focus remains on central bank speak

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 8:
Following Monday's choppy action, markets turned cautious on Tuesday. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals to begin the European session. Investors will continue to keep a close eye on comments from central bankers. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature Goods Trade Balance data for June and IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for August.
In the Asian session, the data from China revealed that the trade surplus expanded to $80.6 billion in July from $70.6 billion in June. On a concerning note, however, Exports and Imports declined by 14.5% and 12.4% on a yearly basis, respectively. Meanwhile, Moody's announced late Monday that it cut credit ratings of 10 small to mid-sized US banks. Reflecting the souring market mood, US stock index futures trade in negative territory early Tuesday.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.21%
|0.23%
|0.46%
|0.79%
|0.37%
|0.81%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.21%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|0.59%
|0.16%
|0.59%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|-0.24%
|-0.01%
|0.23%
|0.57%
|0.13%
|0.56%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|-0.47%
|-0.25%
|-0.21%
|0.36%
|-0.08%
|0.35%
|-0.32%
|AUD
|-0.81%
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|-0.34%
|-0.43%
|0.02%
|-0.67%
|JPY
|-0.38%
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|0.07%
|0.45%
|0.44%
|-0.24%
|NZD
|-0.80%
|-0.59%
|-0.57%
|-0.34%
|0.00%
|-0.43%
|-0.67%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.33%
|0.66%
|0.24%
|0.67%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/USD recovered above 1.1000 in the early European morning but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. At the time of press, the pair was trading in negative territory below 1.0980.
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.2700 in the European session on Monday but managed to end the day in positive territory as the USD lost its strength during the American trading hours. After encountering resistance at 1.2800, however, the pair retreated to the 1.2750 area on Tuesday.
AUD/USD came under heavy bearish pressure following the disappointing Chinese data in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair continues to push lower and trades within a touching distance of the two-month low it set at 0.6513 last week. Similarly, NZD/USD is down 0.8% so far on the day and trades at its lowest level since late June at around 0.6050.
USD/JPY registered modest gains on Monday and preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday, The pair was last seen trading a few pips above 143.00. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that the Eco Watchers Survey - Outlook improved to 54.1 in July from 52.8 in June.
Gold price stays on the back foot and fluctuate near $1,930 after posting small daily losses on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day at around 4%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
Bitcoin continues to fluctuate near $29,000 and Ethereum moves sideways at around $1,800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
