Forex Today: Markets stabilize ahead of US data, BoC rate decision

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 4:
The action in financial markets remain relatively subdued early Wednesday as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of key events. The US economic calendar will feature private sector employment data and the ISM Services PMI report for May. Additionally, the Bank of Canada (BoC) will announce monetary policy decisions. Finally, the Federal Reserve will publish its Beige Book later in the American session.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.36%
|-0.47%
|0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.45%
|-0.68%
|0.02%
|EUR
|0.36%
|-0.13%
|0.51%
|0.19%
|-0.10%
|-0.35%
|0.36%
|GBP
|0.47%
|0.13%
|0.64%
|0.32%
|0.03%
|-0.22%
|0.50%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|-0.51%
|-0.64%
|-0.28%
|-0.59%
|-0.82%
|-0.20%
|CAD
|0.15%
|-0.19%
|-0.32%
|0.28%
|-0.30%
|-0.54%
|0.17%
|AUD
|0.45%
|0.10%
|-0.03%
|0.59%
|0.30%
|-0.19%
|0.54%
|NZD
|0.68%
|0.35%
|0.22%
|0.82%
|0.54%
|0.19%
|0.72%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|-0.36%
|-0.50%
|0.20%
|-0.17%
|-0.54%
|-0.72%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The data from the US showed on Tuesday that the number of job openings rose to nearly 7.4 million in April from 7.2 million in March. This upbeat data, combined with the risk-positive market environment, helped the US Dollar (USD) outperform its rivals. After rising more than 0.5% on Tuesday, the USD Index stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 99.00 in the European session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade little changed midweek. Earlier in the day, United States (US) President Donald Trump said in a social media post that Chinese President Xi Jinping is very tough and "extremely hard to make a deal with."
The BoC is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at 2.75% following the June meeting. After the interest rate decision is announced, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem will deliver his prepared remarks and respond to questions in a press conference starting at 14:30 GMT. USD/CAD stays quiet ahead of this event and fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.3700.
The data from Australia showed early Wednesday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 1.3% in the first quarter. This print came in below the market expectation of 1.5%. AUD/USD holds its ground and trades above 0.6450 in the European morning.
EUR/USD lost about 0.6% on Tuesday and erased Monday's gains. The pair corrects higher to start the European session but trades slightly below 1.1400.
After posting small losses on Tuesday, GBP/USD struggles to find direction early Wednesday and moves up and down in a narrow band below 1.3550.
USD/JPY trades flat on the day at around 144.00 after posting strong gains on Tuesday.
Following Monday's decisive rally, Gold failed to preserve its bullish momentum and closed in negative territory on Tuesday. XAU/USD holds steady at around $3,350 in the European session on Wednesday.
Bank of Canada FAQs
The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.
In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.