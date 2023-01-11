Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 11:
Following the volatile action witnessed at the beginning of the week, financial markets remained choppy on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact data releases and fundamental drivers, major currency pair stay relatively quiet early Wednesday and the US Dollar Index consolidates its weekly losses slightly above 103.00. Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, the 10-year Treasury note auction in the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus during the American trading hours.
Reflecting markets' indecisiveness, US stock index futures trade flat on the day and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady at around 3.6%. Meanwhile, Euro Stoxx Futures are up modestly and the Shanghai Composite Index looks to close the day virtually unchanged.
While speaking at Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on the policy or the rate outlook on Tuesday. Wall Street's main indexes, however, managed to end the in positive territory and didn't allow the US Dollar to recover Monday's losses.
EUR/USD edged slightly higher and was last seen trading at around 1.0750. On Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel said that restrictive monetary policy stance would benefit society over the medium to long run by restoring price stability. On a slightly dovish note, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno noted that the current process of interest rates were approaching its end.
The data from Australia showed on Tuesday that Retail Sales rose by 1.4% on a monthly basis in November following October's 0.2% contraction. This reading came in higher than the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 7.4% on a yearly basis in November from 6.9% in October. AUD/USD gained traction following these data releases and was last seen trading in positive territory above 0.6900.
A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) showed on Wednesday that the ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.0% in December, down from 85.7% in September. USD/JPY showed no reaction to this headline and was last seen trading flat on the day at around 132.30.
GBP/USD made a technical correction and registered small losses on Tuesday. The pair holds its ground early Wednesday and trades near 1.2170.
Rising US Treasury bond yields limited XAU/USD's upside on Tuesday. With the 10-year US T-bond yield struggling to build on its recent upside, however, Gold price regained its traction and was last seen trading at its highest level in nearly eight months above $1,880.
Bitcoin benefited from the improving risk mood and climbed to a fresh multi-week high near $1,7500 on Tuesday before going into a consolidation phase at around $17,400 on Wednesday. Ethereum rose for the third straight day on Tuesday and was last seen trading flat on the day at $1,330.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.0750 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is juggling in a tight range around 1.0750 ahead of the European open. The US Dollar resumes decline alongside the Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Range-play could likely extend ahead of Thursday's critical US inflation data.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2150 as risk flows down the US Dollar
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2150 heading into Wednesday’s London open, investors stay on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's US inflation data. Risk flows dominate and weigh down on the safe-haven US Dollar.
Gold pierces $1,880 hurdle to refresh eight-month high on softer US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a four-day uptrend as bulls cross the $1,880 resistance to register the highest levels since May 2022 during the early hour of Wednesday’s European session.
Ethereum: Three warning signs for ETH bulls
Ethereum price action over the last few hours has produced two local tops, which could catalyze a shift in trend, favoring bears. This move resembled a similar local top formed in mid-December that led to a steep correction.
FX and gold markets price in the "writing on the wall" trade
After ringing in the new year with the most peculiar data combination of a resilient labor market set against eroding business confidence, US futures are idling as we await the next round of macro and micro data inputs.