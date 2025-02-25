Forex Today: Markets remain choppy ahead of mid-tier data releases

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 25:

Major currency pairs failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday amid a lack of high-tier data releases. On Tuesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will publish Negotiated Wage Rates data for the fourth quarter. In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature regional manufacturing surveys and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data for February. Additionally, several Federal Reserve policymakers will be delivering speeches and US President Donald Trump will be signing more executive orders.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.13% -0.00% -1.18% 0.55% 0.21% 0.13% -0.43% EUR -0.13% -0.14% -1.30% 0.43% 0.08% -0.00% -0.55% GBP 0.00% 0.14% -1.17% 0.56% 0.21% 0.13% -0.42% JPY 1.18% 1.30% 1.17% 1.74% 1.39% 1.30% 0.75% CAD -0.55% -0.43% -0.56% -1.74% -0.34% -0.42% -0.97% AUD -0.21% -0.08% -0.21% -1.39% 0.34% -0.08% -0.64% NZD -0.13% 0.00% -0.13% -1.30% 0.42% 0.08% -0.55% CHF 0.43% 0.55% 0.42% -0.75% 0.97% 0.64% 0.55% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) Index started the week under modest selling pressure and touched its lowest level since early December below 106.20. The index benefited from the cautious market mood in the second half of the day on Monday and erased its daily losses. Early Tuesday, the index fluctuates in a tight range above 106.50. Trump said on Monday that tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico will go forward on schedule.

EUR/USD opened on a bullish note on Monday and climbed above 1.0500 as markets reacted to German election results. After retracing its daily climb to close the day flat, the pair seems to have entered a consolidation phase above 1.0450 in the European morning on Tuesday. Isabel Schnabel, Member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, will deliver a keynote speech at Bank of England's Annual Research Conference.

GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.2700 early Monday and ended the day marginally lower. The pair holds steady above 1.2600 in the early European session on Tuesday.

USD/JPY posted small gains on Monday and continued to edge higher in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair, however, lost its traction after rising above 150.00 and retreated toward 149.60 by the European morning. The data from Japan showed earlier in the day that the Corporate Service Price Index rose by 3.1% on a yearly basis in January, up slightly from the 3% increase recorded in December.

Gold capitalized on falling US Treasury bond yields and touched a new all-time high above $2,955 on Monday. XAU/USD corrects lower early Tuesday and was last seen trading below $2,940.