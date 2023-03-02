Forex Today: Market mood is mixed, eyes on EU inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 2:
Markets seem to have turned cautious early Thursday with investors refraining from taking large positions. Eurostat will release the Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) data for February and the European Central Bank (ECB) will publish the Policy Meeting Accounts. In the second half of the day, Initial Jobless Claims and fourth-quarter Unit Labor Costs figures will be featured in the US economic docket.
The US Dollar Index declined sharply during the European trading hours on Wednesday amid improving risk mood. In the second half of the day, the USD managed to stay resilient against its major rivals after the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey revealed that the Prices Paid component climbed above 50. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 4% for the first time since early November after this data and provided additional support to the USD. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes ended up closing the day mixed as investors readjusted their positions on the first trading day of the month. US stock index futures also trade mixed early Thursday, reflecting the indecisive market stance, but the 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4%.
EUR/USD climbed to a fresh weekly high near 1.0700 on Wednesday but came under renewed bearish pressure in the Asian session on Thursday. Annual HICP in the euro area is forecast to decline to 8.2% in February from 8.6% in January. ECB President Christine Lagarde will be speaking on the policy outlook in an interview with a Spanish TV in the European session.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Eyes on monthly HICP amid heightened hawkish ECB bets.
GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the broad-based US Dollar weakness on Wednesday and closed the day flat. The pair stays on the back foot early Thursday and trades below 1.2000. Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold price edged higher and closed the third straight day in positive territory on Wednesday. Rising US Treasury bond yields, however, started to weigh on XAU/USD on Thursday and the pair was last seen trading in negative territory near $1,830.
USD/JPY regained its traction and climbed above 136.50 on Thursday after having struggled to find direction on Wednesday. Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy board member Hajime Takata said earlier in the day that he does not see the need to take additional policy steps now to improve the market function. Meanwhile, the data from Japan revealed that Capital Spending rose by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 2.8% by a wide margin.
Bitcoin gained 2% on Wednesday but lost its traction early Thursday. At the time of press, BTC/USD was down more than 1%, trading at around $23,350. Ethereum rose nearly 4% on Wednesday before turning south during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. ETH/USD trades in negative territory near $1,650.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.