Forex Today: Major currency pairs stabilize to start week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 18:

Major currency pairs fluctuate near the previous week's closing levels as market participants await Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with United States (US) President Donald Trump later in the day. The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Monday.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.13% 0.05% 0.01% -0.11% -0.07% -0.21% 0.04% EUR -0.13% -0.09% -0.14% -0.24% -0.19% -0.37% -0.10% GBP -0.05% 0.09% -0.12% -0.15% -0.12% -0.29% -0.06% JPY -0.01% 0.14% 0.12% -0.11% -0.07% -0.20% 0.02% CAD 0.11% 0.24% 0.15% 0.11% 0.00% -0.10% 0.10% AUD 0.07% 0.19% 0.12% 0.07% -0.01% -0.17% 0.09% NZD 0.21% 0.37% 0.29% 0.20% 0.10% 0.17% 0.21% CHF -0.04% 0.10% 0.06% -0.02% -0.10% -0.09% -0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Following Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that the sides agreed that the US will offer security guarantees to Ukraine. According to Witkoff, the deal did not enable Ukraine to achieve its goal of NATO membership, with Putin objecting to NATO admission. According to CNN, Trump's message to Zelenskyy will highlight that Ukraine must agree to some of Russia's conditions, including that Ukraine cede Crimea and agree never to join NATO for the war to end. Markets adopt a cautious stance early Monday, with US stock index futures losing about 0.1%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) Index holds its ground and moves sideways slightly below 98.00 after ending the previous week in negative territory.

EUR/USD stays quiet at around 1.1700 in the European session on Monday after posting modest gains last week. Eurostat will publish Trade Balance data for June later in the session.

AUD/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 0.6500 in the European morning. In the early Asian session on Tuesday, Westpac Consumer Confidence data for August will be watched closely by market participants.

USD/CAD holds steady near 1.3800 to being the new week. On Tuesday, Statistics Canada will publish Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July.

GBP/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase at around 1.3550 after posting gains for two consecutive weeks. Later in the week, investors will pay close attention to the July inflation report from the UK.

USD/JPY moves sideways slightly above 147.00 early Monday after losing about 0.4% in the previous week.

Gold stages a correction and trades above $3,350 in the European morning. XAU/USD lost nearly 2% last week and snapped a two-week winning streak.