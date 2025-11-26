Forex Today: Kiwi and Aussie rally, US Dollar remains weak

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 26:

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and the Australian Dollar (AUD) gather strength on Wednesday as markets react to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) policy decisions and inflation data from Australia. In the second half of the day, September Durable Goods Orders and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic calendar before markets take a break for Thanksgiving.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.59% -0.57% -0.16% -0.21% -0.74% -1.19% -0.38% EUR 0.59% 0.01% 0.45% 0.38% -0.16% -0.61% 0.20% GBP 0.57% -0.01% 0.41% 0.38% -0.18% -0.61% 0.19% JPY 0.16% -0.45% -0.41% -0.07% -0.66% -1.18% -0.25% CAD 0.21% -0.38% -0.38% 0.07% -0.54% -0.99% -0.18% AUD 0.74% 0.16% 0.18% 0.66% 0.54% -0.44% 0.38% NZD 1.19% 0.61% 0.61% 1.18% 0.99% 0.44% 0.81% CHF 0.38% -0.20% -0.19% 0.25% 0.18% -0.38% -0.81% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The RBNZ announced in the early Asian session that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25%, as widely anticipated. Updated economic forecasts showed that the RBNZ saw the official cash rate at 2.25% in March 2026 and 2.28% in December 2026. In the post-meeting press conference, RBNZ Governor Christian Hawkesby noted that they feel risks are balanced and reiterated that their central projection is based on the policy rate remaining unchanged through 2026. NZD/USD gathered bullish momentum and was last seen trading slightly below 0.5700, rising more than 1% on the day.

The data from Australia showed that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 3.8% in October from 3.5% in September. This reading came in above the market expectation of 3.6%. AUD/USD benefited from the hot inflation data and was last seen gaining more than 0.5% on the day at 0.6505.

The US Dollar (USD) remains under modest bearish pressure in the European morning on Wednesday, with the USD Index declining toward 99.50 after losing about 0.4% on Tuesday. The Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) weekly report showed on Tuesday that private employers shed an average of 13,500 jobs a week for the four weeks ending November 8, highligting worsening conditions in the labor market. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes extended the risk rally on growing expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut and registered strong gains on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, US stock index futures rise between 0.3% and 0.5%.

GBP/USD capitalized on the renewed USD weakness and rose about 0.5% on Tuesday. The pair continues to edge higher toward 1.3200 in the early European session on Wednesday. Later in the day, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will deliver the Autumn Budget.

EUR/USD builds on Tuesday's gains and advances toward 1.1600 on Wednesday, trading at a fresh weekly high.

USD/JPY finds support following Tuesday's decline and clings to small daily gains above 156.00 in the European morning.

Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday and closed the day virtually unchanged. XAU/USD holds its ground and trades marginally higher on the day, at around $4,150.