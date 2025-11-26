TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forex Today: Kiwi and Aussie rally, US Dollar remains weak

Forex Today: Kiwi and Aussie rally, US Dollar remains weak
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 26:

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and the Australian Dollar (AUD) gather strength on Wednesday as markets react to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) policy decisions and inflation data from Australia. In the second half of the day, September Durable Goods Orders and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic calendar before markets take a break for Thanksgiving.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.59%-0.57%-0.16%-0.21%-0.74%-1.19%-0.38%
EUR0.59%0.01%0.45%0.38%-0.16%-0.61%0.20%
GBP0.57%-0.01%0.41%0.38%-0.18%-0.61%0.19%
JPY0.16%-0.45%-0.41%-0.07%-0.66%-1.18%-0.25%
CAD0.21%-0.38%-0.38%0.07%-0.54%-0.99%-0.18%
AUD0.74%0.16%0.18%0.66%0.54%-0.44%0.38%
NZD1.19%0.61%0.61%1.18%0.99%0.44%0.81%
CHF0.38%-0.20%-0.19%0.25%0.18%-0.38%-0.81%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The RBNZ announced in the early Asian session that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25%, as widely anticipated. Updated economic forecasts showed that the RBNZ saw the official cash rate at 2.25% in March 2026 and 2.28% in December 2026. In the post-meeting press conference, RBNZ Governor Christian Hawkesby noted that they feel risks are balanced and reiterated that their central projection is based on the policy rate remaining unchanged through 2026. NZD/USD gathered bullish momentum and was last seen trading slightly below 0.5700, rising more than 1% on the day.

The data from Australia showed that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 3.8% in October from 3.5% in September. This reading came in above the market expectation of 3.6%. AUD/USD benefited from the hot inflation data and was last seen gaining more than 0.5% on the day at 0.6505.

The US Dollar (USD) remains under modest bearish pressure in the European morning on Wednesday, with the USD Index declining toward 99.50 after losing about 0.4% on Tuesday. The Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) weekly report showed on Tuesday that private employers shed an average of 13,500 jobs a week for the four weeks ending November 8, highligting worsening conditions in the labor market. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes extended the risk rally on growing expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut and registered strong gains on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, US stock index futures rise between 0.3% and 0.5%.

GBP/USD capitalized on the renewed USD weakness and rose about 0.5% on Tuesday. The pair continues to edge higher toward 1.3200 in the early European session on Wednesday. Later in the day, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will deliver the Autumn Budget.

EUR/USD builds on Tuesday's gains and advances toward 1.1600 on Wednesday, trading at a fresh weekly high.

USD/JPY finds support following Tuesday's decline and clings to small daily gains above 156.00 in the European morning.

Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday and closed the day virtually unchanged. XAU/USD holds its ground and trades marginally higher on the day, at around $4,150.

Central banks FAQs

Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.

A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.

A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.

Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and climbs to multi-day highs near the key 1.1600 barrier as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The intense recovery in spot comes on the back of further losses in the Greenback as investors gear up for the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD is on the front foot for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3200 level to hit new four-week peaks. The latest push higher comes on the back of the softer Greenback and as traders assess the Autumn Budget details and the OBR’s fresh projections, looking for clues on how all of this might shape the BoE’s next policy steps.

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold has shaken off Tuesday’s minor pullback and is back on the rise, pushing above $4,170 per troy ounce to reach fresh two-week tops. The move comes as markets continue to price in the prospect of additional Fed rate cuts. Even so, the climb is facing some resistance, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and making buyers a bit more cautious for now.

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Fiscal headroom boost helps calm bond market. Yields fall and pound rises as markets take extra spending in their stride. Reeves placates Labour MPs, giving hope that taxes won’t rise further.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers