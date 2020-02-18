Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 19th:
- Risk aversion hit the markets hard this Tuesday. Apple issued a warning about sales profits amid the situation in China interrupting the company’s production and forcing it to close multiple stores. Equities plummeted as speculative interest run to safety.
- The EUR/USD pair hit fresh multi-year lows below 1.0800 as the German ZEW Survey showed that Economic Sentiment in Germany and the EU plunged in February.
- UK employment data was generally encouraging, although wages’ growth missed the market’s expectations. Chancellor Sunak confirmed the UK budget will be ready for March 11. GBP/USD hovered around 1.3000.
- The USD/JPY pair fell just modestly but ended the day little changed, despite ruling risk aversion. Dismal Japanese GDP affected demand for the safe-haven currency.
- AUD/USD nears a multi-year low at 0.6661 after a dovish RBA, hinting a rate cut amid coronavirus effects on the Chinese economy.
- Gold prices soared, with the bright metal above $1,600 a troy ounce at the end of the US session. The metal hit 1,611.33 in January, an over six-year high.
- Crude oil prices ended the day with modest gains despite ruling risk aversion.
- Cryptocurrencies were on a wild run but finished the day with substantial gains. BTC/USD above 10,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
