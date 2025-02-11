Forex Today: Key US CPI takes centre stage amid a cautious Fed

The US Dollar set aside three consecutive daily advances on Tuesday, coming back to test the 108.00 region despite Chief Powell’s prudent tone at his semiannual testimony and ahead of the upcoming US CPI data release.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 12:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) revisited the 108.00 support despite higher US yields across the board and the cautious message from Chair Powell. The release of the Inflation Rate will be at the centre of the debate, seconded by another testimony by Chair Powell, MBA Mortgage Applications and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. In addition, the Fed’s Bostic and Waller are due to speak.
EUR/USD managed well to leave behind a three-day negative streak, advancing to two-day peaks near 1.0350. Germany’s Current Accounts results will be released along with the speech by the ECB’s Nagel.
In line with its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD picked up upside traction and climbed north of 1.2400 the figure to hit new weekly tops. The speech by the BoE’s Greene will be the sole release on the domestic docket.
USD/JPY added to the ongoing recovery, up for the third day in a row and retesting the 152.60 zone. The Japanese docket will only include January’s Machine Tool Orders.
AUD/USD kept Monday’s optimism well in place, although a move to the resistance area around 0.6300 remained elusive. Home Loans figures and Investment Lending for Homes will take centre stage.
WTI prices clinched their third daily gain in a row, surpassing the $73.00 mark per barrel on the back of the resumption of supply concerns.
Gold prices hit a record high past the $2,940 level per ounce troy, although that initial move rapidly fizzled out on the back of profit taking. Silver prices traded on the defensive, fading Monday’s uptick and breaking below the $32.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
