Forex Today: Japanese CPI data will take centre stage on Good Friday

The Greenback grabbed some much-needed oxygen on Maundy Thursday despite alternating risk appetite trends. In addition, investors shifted their attention to another round of the Trump-Powell effervescence after Trump urged the Fed to slash interest rates and said Chair Powell should be removed as soon as possible, repeating past threats to fire him. The comments came a day after Powell emphasised the Fed’s independence in a speech.

Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 18:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) posted decent gains on Thursday, although it maintained its business in the lower end of the recent range near three-year lows. The Fed’s Daly is due to speak amid the widespread inactivity in the global markets on Good Friday.

Unlike its risk-linked peers, EUR/USD traded with noticeable losses despite briefly surpassing the 1.1400 barrier earlier in the day. The European Commission (EC) will publish its preliminary Consumer Confidence gauge on April 22.

GBP/USD kept its march north well and sound for yet another day, although gains appeared capped by the vicinity of 1.3270. Public Sector Net Borrowing figures will be next on the UK calendar on April 22.

After bottoming out around 141.60, USD/JPY managed to regain balance and advance past the 142.00 hurdle, up modestly for the day. The Japanese Inflation Rate will be the only release on the docket.

AUD/USD ended the day with modest gains around the 0.6380-0.6390 band, clinching its seventh daily advance in a row. The flash S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due on April 23.

Fresh sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports and renewed supply concerns motivated prices of WTI to climb just above the $64.00 mark per barrel, reaching new two-week highs.

Prices of Gold came under fresh selling pressure on Thursday, slipping back below the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on the back of a better tone in the risk-related assets. Silver prices followed suit and flirted with three-day troughs near the $32.00 mark per ounce.



