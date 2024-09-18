Forex Today: Investors’ attention now shifts to the US economic health

The Greenback regained composure and bounced off multi-month lows as traders continued to assess the Fed’s 50-bps interest rate cut in quite a volatile session on Wednesday.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 19:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) weakened to the 100.20 region, just to rebound afterwards and reclaim the 101.00 hurdle and beyond in the wake of the FOMC event. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims are due on September 19, seconded by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the CB Leading Index, and Existing Home Sales.
EUR/USD faded the initial uptick to multi-week tops in the 1.1190 zone, coming under pressure and briefly piercing the 1.1100 support late on Wednesday. On September 19, the Current Account results in the broader euro bloc are due, along with a speech by the ECB’s Schnabel.
GBP/USD advanced to yearly highs near the 1.3300 barrier on the back of the downward bias in the US Dollar and mixed UK CPI data. The BoE meets on September 19 and is expected to leave its policy rate unchanged.
USD/JPY resumed its downtrend and partially faded Tuesday’s pullback following the Fed meeting. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are only due on September 19.
AUD/USD could not sustain a move to the 0.6800 area, relinquishing gains and eventually receding to the 0.6750 zone. The release of the Australian labour market report takes centre stage early on September 19.
WTI prices added to losses recorded in the previous day despite the weak dollar and the resurgence of geopolitical effervescence in the Middle East.
Prices of Gold rose to record tops around the $2,600 per ounce troy, although prices lost momentum and eventually ended with marked losses. Silver prices, on the other hand, tumbled to four-day lows in the sub-$30.00 region per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: A tough barrier remains around 0.6800
AUD/USD failed to maintain the earlier surpass of the 0.6800 barrier, eventually succumbing to the late rebound in the Greenback following the Fed’s decision to lower its interest rates by50 bps.
EUR/USD still targets the 2024 peaks around 1.1200
EUR/USD added to Tuesday’s losses after the post-FOMC rebound in the US Dollar prompted the pair to give away earlier gains to three-week highs in the 1.1185-1.1190 band.
Gold surrenders gains and drops to weekly lows near $2,550
Gold prices reverses the initial uptick to record highs around the $$2,600 per ounce troy, coming under renewed downside pressure and revisiting the $2,550 zone amidst the late recovery in the US Dollar.
Ethereum could rally to $2,817 following Fed's 50 bps rate cut
Ethereum (ETH) is trading above $2,330 on Wednesday as the market is recovering following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points. Meanwhile, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETF) recorded $15.1 million in outflows.
UK CPI set to grow at stable 2.2% in August ahead of BoE meeting
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is one of the main factors on which the Bank of England bases its monetary policy decision, meaning the data is considered a major mover of the Pound Sterling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.