Forex Today: Inflation spooks markets, dollar stabilizes, cryptos pressured, Fed officials eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, May 11:
The market mood has soured as investors focus on inflation fears rather than signs of cooling down. The dollar is off the lows ahead of the US JOLTs figures and speeches from Fed officials. Cryptocurrencies are on the back foot.
China reported an increase of 6.8% in the annual Producer Price Index (PPI), higher than expected. Rises in commodity prices have been attributed to the leap, the highest since October 2017. On the other hand, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained tame due to increases in pork prices recorded in 2020. \
Concerns of rising inflation have been spooking markets, weighing especially on US tech stocks. These fears replaced the calm following the downbeat Nonfarm Payrolls figures, which showed the US economy is not overheating. Tensions around mounting ahead of April's CPI figures due out on Wednesday.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects on inflation
The risk-off mood helped the dollar stabilize, with EUR/USD hovering around 1.2150, GBP/USD above 1.41, and AUD/USD above 0.78. The greenback lost substantial ground on Monday. The US releases its JOLTs job openings report for March later in the day, potentially showing a leap in vacancies.
The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is projected to show an increase in business confidence as Europe advances with its vaccination campaign. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced additional loosening of measures from Monday.
Federal Reserve officials, including John Williams, Lael Brainard, Mary Daly and Raphael Bostic are set to speak later in the day. They will likely repeat the bank's message that inflation is temporary.
Pipeline: Gasoline supplies to the US East Coast are still strained due to a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline. The firm is working to resume normal activity by the end of the week, recovering from a more potentially originating from Russia.
Virus: The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 15. Reaching children would help in achieving herd immunity.
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their losses after correcting lower from their highs on Monday. Bitcoin is changing hands at around $55,000, Ethereum is below $4,000, XRP under $1.50 while Dogecoin stands out by moving higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains poised for more gains above 1.2160
The buying interest surrounding the single currency keeps the EUR/USD pair buoyed in the Asian session. Weaker US dollar lifts demand for the pair. US JOLTs Job Opening data, Germany ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD: Struggles near 10-week top above 1.4100, focus on BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak, picks up bids of late. Swiss election, UK’s covid alert update earlier favored bulls. Bailey may reject rate hike fears, Queen Elizabeth II will also speak on government’s legislative agenda.
Gold: Bulls remain defensive near $1,840
Gold is consolidating gains sub $1,840 level in the Asian session. The price of gold possessed a rangebound movement between $1,830 and $1,838. On the hourly chart, the downward sloping line from the previous day’s high of $1,845.46, acts as a wall of defense for gold.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.