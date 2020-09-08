Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 8:
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency. Meanwhile, rising US election risks and US-China tensions underpinned the haven demand for the greenback.
The New York Times reported that the US is considering banning some or all products made with cotton from China’s Xinjiang province. On Monday, US mulled imposing controls on China’s state-owned firm, escalating the Sino-American tech war.
The Asian equities were a mixed bag, ditching the higher close on the European indices. The main laggard remained the Chinese stocks amid renewed US-Sino tensions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained despite an annualized 28.1% GDP contraction in the April-June quarter.
Brexit: GBP/USD hit fresh two-week lows just above 1.3100, as the sell-off extended on growing Hard-Brexit fears. All eyes remain on the eighth round of Brexit negotiations, starting later on Tuesday.
No-deal Brexit fears intensified following the revelation that the UK is planning legislation that would override critical parts of the withdrawal agreement. The European Union (EU) warned UK of a no-trade deal if it tried to alter the divorce deal. Also, UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson announcing October 15 as the deadline to reach the deal weighed heavily on the pound.
EUR/USD battled 1.1800, as the common-currency remained on the offers amid expectations of verbal intervention by the ECB on Thursday. In the meantime, the traders will look forward to the German Trade Balance, Eurozone GDP and Employment data.
USD/JPY was side-lined around 106.00 amid falling Treasury yields and Japan’s economic contraction. AUD/USD also traded in a familiar range around 0.7275, shrugging-off mixed Australian NAB Survey and US-China tussle.
USD/CAD extended the recovery beyond 1.3100, as WTI tumbled nearly 2%. The US oil consolidated near two-month lows below $39 amid slowing Chinese oil imports and Saudi’s deepest monthly price cuts in five months for Asia.
Gold traded on the back foot around $1930, with strong bearish momentum indicated by the technical chart.
Cryptocurrencies’ downward trend continued, with Bitcoin holding above the $10,200 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD off lows, back above 1.1800 on mixed German data
EUR/USD recovers losses and jumps back above 1.1800 despite the mixed German Trade and Current Account data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.