Forex Today: Greenback comeback crumbles amid political impasse, data, Sino-American tensions

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 4:
The US dollar is on the back foot once again as American lawmakers fail to reach a deal, Sino-American tensions remain high, and data is unclear. Coronavirus-related developments are set to join the mix.
Fiscal stimulus: Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that a fiscal stimulus deal is unlikely this week and may have to wait until next week. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that Republicans will not agree to a package worth more than $1 trillion. Federal unemployment benefits and other programs expired last week and the lack of support is weighing on the economy. Talks resume on Tuesday.
Charles Evans, President of the Chicago branch of the Federal Reserve, said that the ball is in Congress after the Fed did its part. Other officials
Economic data: The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations with 54.2 points, but the employment component remained depressed below 50, including a contraction in hiring. Factory Orders are due out on Tuesday as tension is rising toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
See US Manufacturing PMI Rebounds to 16 Month High in July:
Coronavirus hopes: A treatment called RLF-100 helps critically-ill COVID-19 patients and is being fast-tracked in the US. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated hopes for having a coronavirus vaccine in the autumn. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has joined the race to develop immunization after its drug proved efficient in animals.
On the other hand, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said there "might never be" a silver bullet for the disease. Nearly 700,000 people have died worldwide, 155,000 in the US.
COVID-19 figures from Florida, Texas, California, and other states is of interest on Tuesday after statistics have been exceptionally low on Monday due to the weekend effect. Hurricane Isaias and its impact are also eyed.
Sino-American tensions: The US will allow TikTok to sell its operations to Microsoft or any other American company until September 15. The popular Chinese social network has been the latest focus in a long list of issues between the world's largest economies.
AUD/USD is trading above 0.71, weathering the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to resume bond buying. The Canberra-based institution is concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases in Victoria and the following lockdown. Australian retail sales beat with an increase of 2.7% in July, while the trade balance surplus fell short of estimates.
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750, up from the lows. Upbeat eurozone PMIs are battling fears of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the old continent.
GBP/USD bounced off 1.30 as the British government continues making plans for an increase in coronavirus infections, including locking down London.
Gold prices have stabilized below $1,980, seemingly unprepared to attack the $2,000 level just yet.
Bitcoin is holding its ground above $11,000, resuming its gains after a wild weekend – including moves above $12,000 and below $10,000.
More Where next for the dollar, stocks and the US economy after downbeat data and the Fed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.