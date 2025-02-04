Forex Today: Focus shifts to US data as Trump tariff talks inject volatility into markets

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 4:

Following Monday's wild fluctuations that were triggered by headlines surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff policy, markets seem to be settling down early Tuesday. In the second half of the day, JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the US economic docket. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will also be delivering speeches during the American trading hours.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.55% -0.11% 0.17% -1.61% 0.21% -0.15% -0.38% EUR -0.55% -0.26% 0.94% -0.88% 0.12% 0.60% 0.37% GBP 0.11% 0.26% 0.08% -0.62% 0.38% 0.87% 0.63% JPY -0.17% -0.94% -0.08% -1.77% 0.20% 0.62% 0.10% CAD 1.61% 0.88% 0.62% 1.77% 0.75% 1.50% 1.26% AUD -0.21% -0.12% -0.38% -0.20% -0.75% 0.49% 0.25% NZD 0.15% -0.60% -0.87% -0.62% -1.50% -0.49% -0.24% CHF 0.38% -0.37% -0.63% -0.10% -1.26% -0.25% 0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from the risk-averse market atmosphere at the beginning of the week after Trump announced over the weekend that they will impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on Chinese goods. In the American session on Monday, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the US has agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico for 30 days for further negotiations. Similarly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced late Monday that Trump will postpone tariffs on Canadian imports for at least 30 days. Following the rally seen in the first half of the day, the USD Index reversed its direction and closed virtually unchanged on Monday.

During the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, China’s Commerce Ministry said they will impose 15% tariffs on US coal and liquified natural gas (LNG) imports. "Additional 10% tariffs will be imposed on crude oil, farm equipment and some automobiles," the Ministry said. Markets remain cautious early Tuesday, with US stock index futures losing about 0.2% on the day. In the meantime, the USD Index stays in positive territory slightly below 109.00.

After falling sharply early Monday, EUR/USD staged a rebound and erased a majority of its daily losses. The pair, however, struggles to hold its ground in the European morning on Tuesday and trades slightly below 1.0300.

GBP/USD benefited from the improving risk mood in the American session and posted daily gains on Monday. The pair stays on the back for early Tuesday and fluctuates at around 1.2400.

USD/CAD reached its highest level since April 2003 near 1.4800 on Monday but declined sharply in the second half of the day to close with a daily loss of more than 0.6%. The pair edges higher to begin the European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.4450. Similarly, USD/MXN made a U-turn after reaching a multi-year high at 21.2950 and lost more than 1.5% for the day to close at 20.3435. USD/MXN stays relatively quiet early Tuesday and trades near Monday's closing level.

Gold touched a new all-time-high of $2,830 on Monday but retraced a portion of its daily rally in the American session. XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase and holds above $2,810 early Tuesday.