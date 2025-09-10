Forex Today: Focus shifts to US CPI, while the ECB is seen “on hold”

Mounting speculation of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next week weighed down the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, a view reinforced after US Producer Prices rose less than expected in August.
Here's what to watch on Thursday, September 11:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) faded Tuesday’s mild recovery, hovering around the 97.60 region as investors digested the softer-than-estimated Producer Prices and got ready for Thursday’s more relevant CPI data. Indeed, the Inflation Rate will take centre stage seconded by the weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
EUR/USD regained some composure, reclaiming the 1.1700 barrier and beyond after bottoming out near 1.1680. The ECB is widely anticipated to maintain its interest rates unchanged for the second meeting in a row.
GBP/USD clocked decent gains, revisiting the 1.3560 zone following the Greenback’s knee-jerk. The RICS House Price Balance will be the only data release on the UK docket.
USD/JPY added to Tuesday’s decline, challenging once again its key contention zone around 147.00. Attention will be on the BSI Large Manufacturing index, Producer Prices, and weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures.
AUD/USD stepped on the gas and rose to levels last seen in early November 2024 past the 0.6630 level, further extending its monthly recovery. The Consumer Inflation Expectations and the speech by the RBA’s Connolly are due next in Oz.
Prices of WTI rose for the third consecutive day, trespassing the $64.00 mark per barrel amid geopolitical tensions and despite a bearish EIA’s report on US crude supplies.
Gold prices resumed their uptrend on Wednesday, retesting the $3,650 zone per troy ounce while rapidly leaving behind Tuesday’s knee-jerk. Silver prices followed suit, setting aside the previous day’s pullback and reclaiming the $41.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles for direction around 1.1700
EUR/USD gives away initial gains and maintains a directionless price action as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The US Dollar, in the meantime, trades in an equally vacillating mood amid steady caution prior to the release of the US CPI data and the ECB meeting on Thursday.
Gold stays bid around $3,650
Gold maintained its optimistic price action on Thursday, trading around $3,650 per troy ounce in reaction to indecisive price action in the US Dollar and softer US yields throughout the curve, all against the backdrop of ongoing speculation that the Fed may reduce interest rates next week.
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3550
GBP/USD clings to its daily gains, although a clear break above the 1.3550 zone appears elusive in the latter part of Wednesday’s session. Meanwhile, the Greenback alternates gains with losses ahead of the crucial US Inflation Rate due on Thursday.
Oracle's RPO rally is a sight to behold, shares up 40% Premium
Oracle (ORCL) is trading like a penny stock. Despite missing fiscal first-quarter consensus on both the top and bottom lines, ORCL shares have risen as much as 40% on an unexpected explosion in remaining performance obligations (RPOs).
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.