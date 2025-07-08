Forex Today: Focus shifts to the FOMC Minutes

The Greenback could not maintain its initial strong momentum, finishing the day with only a slight change from Monday’s closing levels. Meanwhile, investors remained watchful of events on the trade front after President Trump reignited concerns following tariffs on Japan and south Korea. Going forward, the FOMC Minutes are expected to be the focal point of attention.
Here's what to watch on Wednesday, July 9:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to multi-day tops, approaching the 98.00 hurdle amid rising US yields. The release of the FOMC Minutes takes centre stage, seconded by the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications and the EIA’s report on US crude oil inventories.
The EUR/USD recovered from its negative start to the week and stabilised above the 1.1700 barrier. The ECB’s Lane and De Guindos are due to speak amid an otherwise empty euro docket.
GBP/USD navigated a volatile range, easing to fresh two-week lows just to regain momentum and end the day around the 1.3600 neighbourhood. The BoE’s Financial Stability Report will be at the centre of the debate across the Channel.
USD/JPY added to Monday’s gains and rose to new multi-week highs near the 147.00 barrier. Machne Tool Orders will be the salient event in Japan.
The unexpected hawkish stance by the RBA provided support for the Aussie, propelling AUD/USD back above the 0.6500 mark after three consecutive days in the red. The final Building Permits and Private House Approvals prints are due seconded by speeches by the RBA’s Hauser and Hunter.
Prices per barrel of WTI rose to monthly highs near the $69.00 mark, backed by prospects of stronger demand and lower US production.
Gold prices remained on the back foot around the $3,300 region per troy ounce as investors continued to gauge news from the trade front, while the firm dollar and rising yields also weighed on the precious metal. Silver prices, in the meantime, added to Monday’s pullback, settling below the $37.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD makes a U-turn and rose to 1.1720
Following an earlier slide to the 1.1680 level, EUR/USD has staged a solid return, regaining the 1.1700 barrier and above on the back of a loss of impetus in the US Dollar on Tuesday. Meanwhile, investors are convinced that the European Union and the United States will conclude a trade agreement.
GBP/USD trims losses, flirts with 1.3600
GBP/USD now manages to bounce off earlier lows near 1.3520, regaining some upside traction and approaching the key resistance around 1.3600 against the backdrop of an incipient selling bias in the Greenback. The cautious market attitude has been supporting the Greenback and keeping Cable's performance subdued as investors continue to concentrate on US trade policy rumours.
Gold trims losses, back around $3,300
Gold attempts to regain upside traction on Tuesday, reclaiming the area around the $3,300 region per troy ounce. The knee-jerk in the Greenback allowed the precious metal to rebound from earlier lows, although firm US yields continue to limit the metal’s upside.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP showcase recovery potential despite renewed tariff uncertainty
Cryptocurrency prices show signs of recovery on Tuesday following a volatile session the prior day, driven by tariff uncertainty and trade tensions between the United States (US) and its trading partners.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.