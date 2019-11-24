Forex Today: focus on Trump and Boris’s manifesto

Here is what you need to know Monday, November 25th:
- Trade tensions between the US and China and UK elections/Brexit remain as the main market motors. The dollar closed the week with a strong note amid robust local data and discouraging macroeconomic figures elsewhere.
- Stagnated EU manufacturing activity, and contracting services output weighed on the shared currency. EUR/USD barely holding above 1.1000.
- GBP/USD eased amid dismal manufacturing and services activity, although it held above a critical support, the 23.6% retracement of its October rally. Over the weekend, the UK PM, Boris Johnson, unveiled the Conservative Party’s manifesto, focused on moving on from Brexit and austerity, and pledging not to raise income taxes. The headlines are Pound-positive, although probably not enough to push the pair back to the 1.2900 region.
- UK polls continue showing an over 10 points lead of Conservatives over Labour.
- Gold came under selling pressure on Friday amid renewed trade deal hopes, after US President Trump said that a trade deal with China was "potentially very close." Chinese leader Xi-Jinping also made optimistic comments. Chances that a trade deal could be reached before year-end rose back.
- Equities recovered by the end of the week, although fell short of trimming early losses.
- Cryptocurrencies remained pressured throughout the weekend, poised to start the week in the red.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish case firmer once below 1.0988
A dull week finished with a bang for the greenback, which appreciated sharply against most major rivals on solid local data and renewed hopes about the US-China trade deal. EUR/USD technically bearish trading just above the 1.1000.
GBP/USD: Neutral-to-bearish, downside limited by Brexit hopes
The GBP/USD pair has closed the week in the red at 1.2830, undermined by UK data which overshadowed persistent Brexit hopes.Disappointing UK data weighed the Pound at the end of the week.
USD/JPY: Consolidation continues, no definitions at sight
The USD/JPY pair has settled at 108.63, barely changed weekly basis. The pair bottomed at 108.27 on Thursday, recovering just modestly on reassuring comments from US President Trump and the Chinese leader, Xi-Jinping.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.
Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines
The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.