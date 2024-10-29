Forex Today: Focus now shifts to the US labour market and real economy

The US dollar held steady, finishing almost unchanged from Monday’s close. This stability came amid a slowdown in the rally of US yields, ongoing uncertainty ahead of the US election, and anticipation of key US data releases.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 30:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) kept its inconclusive price action in the low-104.00 against the backdrop of a widespread cautious trade in the global markets. The usual MBA’s Mortgage Applications is due, seconded by the ADP Employment Change, the advanced Q3 GDP Growth Rate, Pending Home Sales, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories.
EUR/USD managed to rebound from earlier lows near 1.0770 and reclaimed the area just above the 1.0800 hurdle. Germany’s preliminary Inflation Rate takes centre stage along with EMU’s flash Q3 GDP Growth Rate, the final Consumer Confidence print, Economic and Industrial Sentiment, and the ECB’s Consumer Inflation Expectations. In addition, the ECB’s Schnabel is due to speak.
GBP/USD was the outperformer in the risk complex amidst rising expectations ahead of the release of the Autumn Budget on Wednesday.
USD/JPY maintained its trading range in the area of recent multi-week highs, although further gains remained limited by the 154.00 region. Japan’s Consumer Confidence gauge will be released.
Further concerns around China continued to weigh on the Aussie Dollar, sending AUD/USD to new two-month lows near 0.6550. The RBA’s Monthly CPI Indicator is next on tap seconded by the Q3 Inflation Rate.
Market chatter around the likelihood of a diplomatic solution for the crisis in Lebanon sent prices of WTI below the $67.00 mark per barrel, or four-week lows.
Gold prices rose to an all-time high past the $2,770 mark per ounce troy on the back of persistent geopolitical effervescence and prospects of further easing by major central banks. Silver prices rose to four-day highs well north of the $34.00 mark per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to extra pullbacks
AUD/USD extended its recent breakdown of the 0.6600 support and receded to two-month lows in the mid-0.6500s as concerns surrounding the Chinese economy and the implementation of stimulus measures remained unabated.
EUR/USD holds on above the 1.0760 region ahead of key US, EMU data
EUR/USD traded in a vacillating fashion and managed to cling to the 1.0800 region following the US Dollar’s irresolute price action, while investors are expected to shift their attention to upcoming key releases in the US and the euro area.
Gold resumes record rally, trades around $2,770.00
Gold extended its daily uptrend and reached a new record-high above $2,760 in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar stays under modest bearish pressure following the dismal employment-related data, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Has Bitcoin’s rally just gotten started?
For those new to our updates and as a reminder to regular readers, we have been bullish on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) since our first article on FXStreet was posted in late August; where we presented our preferred Bullish Elliott Wave (EW) sequence to ideally and at least ~$83K.
Global meetings under the shadow of the US elections
The sun was shining last week in Washington, DC during the Annual Meetings of the IMF, but the imminent US elections cast a shadow over the meetings of the Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and private sector economists and finance professionals from all around the world who gathered in town.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.