What you need to know on Tuesday, July 20:
The dollar was boosted by risk aversion, although gains were uneven against high-yielding rivals. Commodity-linked currencies were the worst performers, weighed by the poor performance of stocks and commodities.
Wall Street had its worst day for the year, with the DJIA shedding over 900 points intraday, recovering just modestly afterwards. Global indexes closed in the red amid concerns related to the coronavirus Delta variant, and heating US inflation which may force the local central bank to retrieve financial support sooner than anticipated.
The British pound was hit by Brexit news. News over the weekend suggested that the UK will demand the EU more flexibility over the Northern Ireland Protocol. UK Brexit Minister David Frost is said to be preparing an announcement on the matter this week. When asked about the protocol, Frost said that it will always have to be a treaty due to the special situation of Northern Ireland, adding that “the question is what is the content.”
Crude oil prices plunged amid the dismal mood, and the announcement of the OPEC+, which finally reached a deal to increase output, coupled with slowing demand. WTI trades at $66.30 a barrel.
The dismal market mood is likely to continue in the upcoming sessions, heading into the European Central Bank meeting next Thursday.
EUR/USD refuses to give up, holds around 1.1800
EUR/USD trades a handful of pips below the 1.1800 level, marginally lower on a daily basis. The shared currency reached a fresh three-month low before bouncing, despite demand for safe-haven assets backed the greenback.
GBP/USD hits five-month on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.3670, the lowest since February. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Crypto market red, but Simon says BTC may rally to $46,600
BTC continues to outline a falling wedge pattern. ETH building a descending triangle pattern with a 42% measured move. XRP down -20% for the month and triggered a bearish Death Cross pattern.
Stock market selloff turns into a rout
Selling is all the rage across markets this afternoon, and heavy losses have been seen across stock markets in the US and Europe. Monday picks up where Friday left off. Downside momentum picks up throughout the day.