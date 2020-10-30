Forex Today: Fear returns ahead of Halloween amid covid's surge, elections uncertainty

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 30:
Markets are on the back foot again on Friday after recovering on Thursday. The ECB signaled it would act in December amid the resurgence of the virus, while US cases hit a new record. GDP releases in the eurozone and Canada, as well as speculation about the US elections, are set to dominate trading.
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17 after the European Central Bank expressed concern about the impact of the virus on the economy, including a potential double-dip recession. President Christine Lagarde laid the ground for expanding the bond-buying scheme in December.
German and French lockdowns come into effect on Friday, and other European countries are imposing restrictions. Gross Domestic Product figures for the third quarter are set to show a bounce after the bloc's economy fell by 9.7% in the second quarter. Preliminary inflation figures for October are forecast to remain downbeat around 0%.
Eurozone Third Quarter GDP Preview: The best view may be in the rear view mirror
US Coronavirus: The US hit a new daily caseload above 83,000, pushing the weekly average to a new peak as well. The disease is most prevalent in the Upper Mid West, where several states are highly contested in the elections.
Four days until Election Day, and over 82 million – or nearly 60% of the 2016 vote count – have already cast their ballots, especially in southern states. FiveThirtyEight's model is pointing to an 89% chance of Democrat Joe Biden winning against President Donald Trump, but investors remain skeptical of polls.
The battle for the Senate, critical for fiscal stimulus, is significantly closer. Uncertainty is weighing on sentiment.
US GDP beat estimates with a leap of 33.1% annualized in the three months ending in September, with personal consumption standing out. Personal Spending and Personal Income statistics for October are awaited on Friday.
Gold has been on the back foot as part of the risk-off mood.
Gold has three ways go in response to the 2020 Presidential Elections
Canada publishes GDP figures for August, which are set to show moderation in the recovery. The loonie has been on the back foot amid the downbeat mood and the fall in petrol prices. WTI Crude Oil slipped below $36.
Apple's disappointing earnings report has also dampened the mood, The iPhone maker sold fewer phones than expected in Asia, where the economy is recovering.
UK: Additional British regions are coming under the strictest limitations amid another record in covid cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains under immense pressure to announce a nationwide lockdown. GBP/USD is battling the 1.29 level, underpinned by optimism about Brexit talks.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin has stabilized around $13,200 after several turbulent days.
More: How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off monthly low, still below 1.1700 ahead of EZ GDP
EUR/USD charts a recovery as the haven demand for the dollar has weakened despite continued risk aversion in stock markets. With markets focused on virus resurgence, the German GDP could be a non-event. However, Eurozone's preliminary CPI for October could move the EUR pair.
GBP/USD: Drops for third day towards 1.2900 on chatters of UK’s national lockdown
GBP/USD reverses pullback from the lowest in two weeks while easing to 1.2900. More than a dozen area in the UK will have tougher activity restrictions, pressure mounts for national lockdown. Brexit talks keep dwindling around fisheries off-late.
Gold stalls rebound, monthly lows of $1860 back in sight
Gold turns south once again, eyeing a test of the monthly low of $1860, as the US dollar regains footing across the board amid persisting risk-off mood. However, the bulls could find strong demand in $1,850's.
Eurozone Third Quarter GDP Preview: The best view may be to the rear
The eurozone economy recovered from its pandemic closure in the third quarter but a second wave of infections and partial shutdowns in Germany and France have reignited fears that the 19-member monetary union and the 27-member EU may be headed for a second recession.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.