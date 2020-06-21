Here is what you need to know in June, June 22:
The dollar appreciated against most of its major rivals at the end of the week, as coronavirus-related concerns weighed on equities and the market’s mood. Several companies reported the close of their US stores amid resurgent coronavirus cases, with the focus in Florida, Texas, and in general, the region known as the Sun Belt. US President Trump refuses to go back into lockdown.
In general, data beat expectations but continued to show steep economic downturns worldwide.
The EUR/USD pair finished the week at 1.1175, around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance. The GBP/USD pair established at 1.2350, both at their lowest levels since June 1st.
Commodity-linked currencies came under selling pressure at the end of the week, weighed by the sour tone of equities. Gold prices soared, with spot ending at $1,742.70 a troy ounce, although crude oil prices retreated alongside equities.
US President Trump kick-started its election rally last Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Once again, he blamed China on the global spread of coronavirus, calling COVID-19, “Kung-Fu.” According to data released the same day, the Republican National Committee raised $74 million in May for Trump’s campaign. Also, the campaign came under fire for using a symbol once used by Nazis in some Facebook ads — a red inverted triangle- that Facebook already removed.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin options expiry may bring some volatility
GBP/USD: About to challenge the monthly low
The GBP/USD fell for a second consecutive week to settle at 1.2350, a handful of pips above its monthly low at 1.2323. The UK government is planning an emergency cut to the country’s value-added tax. GBP/USD bearish in the short-term, the slump could accelerate once below 1.2300.
EUR/USD: Growing fears of a long path to recovery
The EUR/USD pair has closed the week with modest losses at 1.1176, as the greenback surged in the last trading session alongside Wall Street’s decline. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell repeated that the coronavirus pandemic is behind uncertainty.
USD/JPY: Risk-aversion keeping the pair in range
The USD/JPY spent Friday consolidating around 106.85, ending the day unchanged and closing a second consecutive week with losses. Fears are keeping the pair depressed near its monthly lows. USD/JPY could accelerate its decline on a break below 106.60.
Gold: XAU/USD hits three-week highs, tests again critical resistance around $1745
Gold prices rose further after the London fix, and reached at $1745/oz the highest intraday level in four weeks. It was unable to break the barrier around $1745/40 and pulled back modestly.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.