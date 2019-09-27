Forex Today: EUR/USD continues digging down, Trump and Johnson struggle, US data eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 27:
- EUR/USD continues its downward grind, hitting the lowest since May 2017 and nearing 1.09. There is no immediate trigger for the move that seems to be fueled by monetary policy divergence. German import prices dropped by 0.6% in August, worse than expected.
- US politics: President Donald Trump's has lashed against the whistle blower that revealed the president sought political dirt on his potential political rival Joe Biden. Trump called the whistleblower – a CIA officer – a "spy." The news somewhat weighs on market sentiment.
- UK politics: The EU sees slim chances of achieving any Brexit deal with the UK and even lower chances of getting anything passed through parliament after rancorous scenes in the House earlier this week. GBP/USD has stabilized above 1.23.
- Oil prices remain under pressure as Saudi oil output returns to normal.
- Japan: Inflation figures for the Tokyo region fell short of expectations with 0.5% on the "core of the core" figure. It adds pressure on the BOJ to cut interest rates.
- The US economic calendar is packed with market-moving data. Durable Goods Orders for August are set to rise while Core PCE – the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation – is expected to accelerate to 1.8% YoY. On Thursday, US economic growth was confirmed at 2% annualized in the second quarter, but the fall in investment was worse than previously reported.
- Cryptocurrencies have continued falling with Bitcoin dipping below $8,000.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 1.09 as downside pressure continues
EUR/USD is trading at the low 1.09s, as monetary policy divergence weighs. German import prices dropped more than expected. President Trump's impeachment process and US data are eyed.
GBP/USD settles above 1.23 ahead of high-level Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2300, off the lows. UK Brexit Secretary Barclay will meet Chief EU negotiator Barnier later in Brussels. The EU is reportedly skeptical about reaching a deal.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold stuck in tight range above $ 1500, eyes on US data
Gold is seen extending its downside consolidation phase into the European trading, as a tug-of-war persists between the bulls and bears ahead of the key US macro data releases.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.