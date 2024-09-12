Forex Today: ECB policy announcements and US data to drive market action

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 12:

Financial markets stay relatively quiet early Thursday as investors await the next batch of macroeconomic events. The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday and ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook in a press conference. The US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for August.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.66% 0.65% 0.40% 0.03% -0.25% 0.51% 1.06% EUR -0.66% -0.05% -0.22% -0.62% -0.95% -0.14% 0.38% GBP -0.65% 0.05% -1.44% -0.56% -0.89% -0.11% 0.43% JPY -0.40% 0.22% 1.44% -0.36% -0.62% 0.11% 0.86% CAD -0.03% 0.62% 0.56% 0.36% -0.23% 0.46% 1.19% AUD 0.25% 0.95% 0.89% 0.62% 0.23% 0.80% 1.31% NZD -0.51% 0.14% 0.11% -0.11% -0.46% -0.80% 0.54% CHF -1.06% -0.38% -0.43% -0.86% -1.19% -1.31% -0.54% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Wednesday, mixed August inflation data from the US helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals. On a yearly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5% in August, down from the 2.9% increase recorded in July. However, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.3% on a monthly basis, surpassing the market expectation of 0.2%. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 3.7% with the immediate reaction to CPI readings and the USD Index erased its losses to end the day flat. Early Thursday, the USD Index holds steady above 101.50 and the 10-year yield fluctuates slightly below 3.7%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day.

The ECB is widely expected to lower key rates by 25 basis points (bps) after the September policy meeting. Following a short-lasting recovery attempt, EUR/USD lost its traction and touched its lowest level since mid-August at 1.1000 on Wednesday. The pair stays in a consolidation phase above this level in the European morning on Thursday.

GBP/USD lost nearly 0.3% on Wednesday and registered its lowest daily close in three weeks. The pair holds steady at around 1.3050 to begin the European session.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Naoki Tamura said on Thursday that he sees a very long the path towards ending the easy policy. "We must raise short-term rates in several stages while scrutinizing how the economy, inflation respond to such steps," he added. After touching a fresh 2024-low of 140.70 on Wednesday, USD/JPY reversed its direction and was last seen trading modestly higher on the day above 142.50.

Gold closed modestly lower on Wednesday but managed to stabilize above. XAU/USD inches higher early Thursday and was last seen trading slighlty below $2,520.