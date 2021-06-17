Forex Today: Dollar’s rally on pause amid extreme overbought conditions

What you need to know on Friday, June 18:
The American currency extended its gains against most of its major rivals, except the JPY, which strengthened on the back of falling government bond yields. Nevertheless, market players continued to price in the latest hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve, which hinted at two rate hikes in 2023 while upgrading growth and inflation forecast.
The EUR/USD pair traded as low as 1.1891, while GBP/USD fell to 1.3895, bouncing just modestly from such lows. The sour tone of equities exacerbated high-yielding currencies’ weakness.
Commodity-linked currencies advanced at the beginning of the day amid strong New Zealand GDP and upbeat Australian employment figures, but the greenback overshadowed it all and resumed its advance, pushing rivals to multi-month lows. The USD/CAD pair trades around 1.2350, its highest since late April. AUD/USD flirted with the year low at 0.7531, with a break below the level opening the door for a steeper slide.
Gold plummeted to $1,767.19 a troy ounce, while crude oil prices were also down, but managed to bounce ahead of the close. WTI settled at $71.00 a barrel.
US Treasury yields retreated from post-Fed peaks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note currently stands around 1.51% after hitting 1.59%.
Wall Street started the day in the red, although indexes managed to trim some losses ahead of the close. The DJIA and the S&P500 closed in the red, but the Nasdaq added over 100 points.
Three technical Indicators suggest Cardano price may drop to $1 in a few weeks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1900 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD extended its falls below 1.1900, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner. Jobless claims missed estimates with 412K.
GBP/USD extends falls sub-1.3900 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.3900 level, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
BTC contemplates breakout, while altcoins promptly follow
BTC rose from the range low to nearly tagging the swing high this week. However, the impulsive move reversed and is now heading toward the midway point. Ethereum and Ripple are following in BTC’s footsteps and are expected to head lower.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.