Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 21st:
- A holiday in the US kept majors confined to limited intraday ranges. The American dollar, however, remained strong, with the EUR/USD pair extending its decline to a fresh January low of 1.1076, settling below the 1.1100 level for a second consecutive day.
- The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.2961, amid a firmer dollar, and the Pound being affected by Brexit uncertainty and speculation that the BOE will have to cut rates. The UK will publish employment data this Tuesday.
- Crude oil prices trimmed early gains and closed the weekly opening gap triggered by news indicating reduced output from Libya.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin consolidating ahead of next explosive move
EUR/USD remains below 1.1100 in thinned holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a fresh January low of 1.1076, but remains below the 1.1100 figure, and at risk of extending its decline. Critical support at 1.1065.
AUD/USD posts lower low daily basis
The Australian dollar remains among the weakest, and at risk of breaking below a multi-decade low of 0.6670. Waiting for Australian data to be out later this week.
Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower
XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.
Gold prices at inflexion point, now at the mercy of the Fed, Wall Street and US elections
Gold has been consolidating with a large speculative build up in the 1560s and the largest divergence between large speculators and commercials since Jan-March 2018, signalling that the market could be at an inflexion point.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.