Forex Today: Dollar steadies, eyes on European data, US PCE inflation report

Here is what you need to know on Friday, October 29:
The dollar faced heavy selling pressure on Thursday after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate showed that the US economy grew by only 2% in the third quarter. The shared currency outperformed its rivals as the European Central Bank adopted a cautious tone regarding inflation expectations. The greenback seems to have found its footing in the early European session as investors await GDP, inflation data for the euro area and German growth figures. Later in the day, the PCE inflation report and the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index will be featured in the US economic docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell more than 0.5% on Thursday as the disappointing GDP data caused investors to reassess the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Currently, the DXY is consolidating its losses around 93.50.
Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index September Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent.
Wall Street: Major equity indexes in the US registered impressive gains on Thursday as investors remain hopeful for the Fed to continue to support the economy for longer than expected. US stocks futures are, however, losing between 0.3% and 0.9% early Friday, suggesting that there could be a deep correction ahead of the weekend.
Following a four-day slump, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose more than 2% on Thursday and continues to push higher on Friday, helping the dollar show some resilience against its rivals.
EUR/USD gained more than 70 pips on Thursday and reached its strongest level in a month at 1.1693. Although ECB President Christine Lagarde voiced her opposition to the market pricing of an ECB rate hike, she acknowledged that high inflation is likely to last longer than they initially anticipated. The shared currency could regather its strength in case Friday's data show that the economic activity in the euro area remains healthy in the third quarter. For now, the pair is moving sideways
GBP/USD stays below 1.3800 following Thursday's recovery. Renewed Brexit concerns could make it difficult for the British pound to attract investors. BBC reported late Thursday that France seized a British trawler and fined another one amid an ongoing spat regarding post-Brexit fishing rights.
USD/CAD failed to capitalize on the broad USD weakness as falling crude oil prices weighed on commodity-related loonie. August GDP data from Canada will be looked upon fresh impetus.
Once again, gold failed to clear $1,800 on Thursday capped by rising US T-bond yields. Last week, XAU/USD volatility increased into London fix and a similar action could be witnessed toward the end of the European session.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin managed to reclaim $60,000 on Thursday and looks to regather bullish momentum. Ethereum is treading water near record-highs and a break above $4,400 could trigger sharp fluctuations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?