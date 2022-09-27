Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 27:
The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the greenback to continue to outperform its rivals early Tuesday and the US Dollar Index retreats toward 113.00 following Monday's volatile action. US stock index futures are up more than 1% in the early European session and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day. August Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day. The Conference Board's September Consumer Confidence data will also be looked upon for fresh impetus.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Near-term relief or more risk aversion?
During the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, Reuters reported that some of China's big fund managers and brokers were asked to help stabilize the stock market. The Shanghai Composite Index gained more than 1% on the day following this development. On a negative note, Russian Security Council’s Deputy Chairman Medvedev said that they had the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary and noted that they were not bluffing. Despite this comment, however, the Euro Stoxx 600 and Germany's DAX 30 indexes both gain around 1.2% in the early European morning.
After having lost more than 50 pips on Monday, EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 0.9650 early Tuesday. European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said that the sizeable rate increases should make it clear to businesses and workers that demand conditions will be less favourable. Later in the session, ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak on financial stability challenges related to the digitalisation of financial services at an event organized by the Bank of France.
GBP/USD managed to erase the large losses it suffered at the beginning of the week and closed little changed below 1.0800 on Monday. In response to the British pound's significant depreciation, the Bank of England said that they are monitoring developments in financial markets very closely. "As the MPC has made clear, it will make a full assessment at its next scheduled meeting of the impact on demand and inflation from the government’s announcements and the fall in sterling," the BoE stated. Although these comments had no significant impact on the GBP's valuation, GBP/USD manages to trade in positive territory above 1.0800 on Tuesday.
USD/JPY gained nearly 100 pips amid rising US T-bond yields on Monday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was fluctuating in a narrow range above 144.00.
Gold is taking advantage of retreating US yields and gains nearly 1% on the day near $1,640.
Bitcoin rose more than 2% on Monday and gathered further bullish momentum on Tuesday. At the time of press, BTC/USD was up 5% on the day at $20,200. Ethereum rises toward $1,400 and is up 3.5% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 0.9600
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 0.9600 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. Ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the risk-positive market environment doesn't allow the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD rextends recovery beyond 1.0800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD extended its daily recovery and climbed above 1.0800 on Tuesday. Although the BoE's inaction against the GBP depreciation limited the pair's upside late Monday, risk flows help it continue to stretch higher ahead of US data.
Gold clings to recovery gains above $1,630
Gold clings to daily gains above $1,630 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on a daily basis following Monday's upsurge, helping XAU/USD preserve its bullish momentum in the European session.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.