Forex Today: Dollar remains vulnerable despite US data; PMIs next

After central banks' announcements, the market focus shifts back to economic data. Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) releases are scheduled, with the preliminary December readings to come out earlier due to the holiday season. Chinese economic data includes the House Price Index, Industrial Production, and Retail Sales. In the US, in addition to the S&P PMI, the Empire Manufacturing and Industrial Production are also due.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 15:
The US Dollar Index dropped further on Thursday, extending the negative momentum that followed the FOMC statement. The dovish signals from the Fed have weighed on the US Dollar, which remains vulnerable as Treasury yields hover around multi-month lows.
US economic data released on Thursday surpassed expectations but provided only modest support for the US Dollar. Retail sales rose 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.1% decline of market consensus. Initial and continuing jobless claims also came in better than expected. On Friday, the S&P Global Composite PMI, the Empire Manufacturing Index, and Industrial Production data are scheduled for release.
Chinese data due on Friday includes the House Price Index, Industrial Production, and Retail Sales. Improvements in the annual rates are anticipated, and if they align with expectations, they could contribute to improved risk appetite.
The EUR/USD accelerated to the upside, reaching levels above 1.1000. The pair tested November and December highs around 1.1010. As expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged. Euro bulls cheered the unchanged guidance from the ECB. However, market expectations continue to forecast a dovish stance from the ECB for next year. On Friday, the HICP Composite PMI preliminary reading is expected to show an improvement from 47.6 to 48.0.
The 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 4% and weighed on USD/JPY that closing below 142.00, the weakest in four months. Despite losing almost 400 pips in two days, the pair remains vulnerable.
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged with a 6-3 vote. The Pound initially rose modestly following the decision and comments from Governor Andrew Bailey. The BoE maintained a firm hawkish bias, boosting the Pound in the market. GBP/USD broke above 1.2740 and rose to 1.2794 before closing the day around 1.2760, the strongest since early August.
Analysts at Rabobank on BoE:
As long as UK inflation looks to have some deep domestic roots, the Bank of England will resist being sucked into the Fed's gravitational pull.
The USD/CAD has declined for the second consecutive day, with the Canadian Dollar outperforming, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices. The pair broke early December lows at 1.3470 and traded below 1.3400, reaching the lowest intraday level since September. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to speak during the American session on Friday.
The AUD/USD peaked near the 0.6730 area (a four-month high) and then returned to 0.6700. The pair is currently moving within a bullish channel. On Friday, the Judo Bank Composite PMI is due.
Gold is holding onto most of its recent gains but struggling to stay above the relevant technical level of $2,040. The rebound in Gold prices is losing momentum. Silver, on the other hand, has surpassed its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and risen above $24.00, reaching one-week highs.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1000 after ECB, attention turns to PMIs Premium
EUR/USD is testing November highs, trading near 1.1000, holding onto recent gains. A sustained US Dollar weakness, a positive market mood and a hawkish hold from the ECB support the pair. On Friday, Global PMIs are due.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since early August above 1.2750
GBP/USD approached 1.2800, reaching the highest levels in four months, boosted by US Dollar weakness after the Fed and the hawkish BoE guidance. The December preliminary UK and US S&P Global Composite PMI are due on Friday.
Gold with room to extend gains beyond $2,050 Premium
Having dropped below $2,030 following upbeat US economic data, Gold price is retesting $2,040 in the American morning. The dovish Fed pivot continues to weigh on the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Shibarium transactions surpass milestone, exceed 105 million
Shiba Inu, one of the largest dog-themed meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, recently surpassed a key milestone. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s scaling solution, has recorded a total of 105.95 million transactions as of Thursday.
A hawkish BoE followed by an uneventful ECB announcement
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both left rates on hold on Thursday but unlike following the announcement of their counterparts in the US, there were no fireworks.