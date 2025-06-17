The US Dollar (USD) remained bid on Tuesday amid an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, which boosted the Greenback due to its haven appeal. Fears that the United States (US) could be involved in joining Israel's attack on Iran looms, pushing economic data and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision to the backseat.
Here's what to watch on Wednesday, June 18:
Geopolitics are dominating the headlines. US President Donald Trump refrained from sending senior officials to meet with Iran to reach a deal, according to US officials who spoke with CNN. Meanwhile, Axios' revelation that Trump is considering attacking Iran could push the Greenback higher, alongside safe-haven currencies and Gold.
The US Dollar rallied past 98.86, up 0.74% at four-day highs, despite US Treasury yields plunging. This move came despite the release of worse-than-expected US Retail Sales data in May and a softer reading on Industrial Production. On Wednesday, Initial Jobless Claims for the last week, Housing Starts, Building Permits, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy decision would set the tone for the Greenback.
Consequently, most G8 forex currencies were laggards compared to the US Dollar. The EUR/USD fell below 1.1500 even though German ZEW figures were positive, and ECB’s officials took a page of the Fed’s blueprint, adopting a wait-and-see mode, turning data dependent. Traders' focus would be on HICP figures for the Eurozone (EU), the EU Current Account, and ECB officials, led by Panetta, Nagel, Lane, and Vice-President Luis De Guindos.
The GBP/USD was pressured by risk aversion, even though investors seemed convinced that the Bank of England (BoE) would keep interest rates unchanged at Thursday’s monetary policy meeting. Before the meeting, BoE officials will get an update on UK inflation figures on June 18.
The USD/JPY climbed above 145.00 as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept rates unchanged at 0.50%, though it flagged that “downside risks are bigger for the economy and prices,” according to BoJ Governor Ueda. The docket will feature BoJ Ueda press conference, the Reuters Tankan Index, Machinery Orders, and the Balance of Trade.
Antipodeans reversed their course on Tuesday, ahead of the FOMC’s meeting, as sentiment shifted sour. The AUD/USD fell 0.75%, settling at 0.6470, while the NZD/USD plummeted 0.77% to 0.6010. The docket in New Zealand will feature the Current Account, while Australia's schedule is absent.
In the commodities space, WTI rose over 4.82% after bouncing off daily lows of $69.56, reaching $73.33 per barrel, as the Middle East crisis deteriorates and the chances of the US entering the conflict increase.
Gold ended flat near $3,387 after traveling from a daily low of $3,366 and hit a peak of $3.403. Traders seem reluctant to drive Bullion higher, even though a poll made on central banks suggests that they would continue increasing their Gold reserves. This, along with the FOMC’s monetary policy decision, would be crucial in providing direction for the precious metal.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.54%
|1.05%
|0.49%
|0.76%
|0.17%
|0.11%
|0.63%
|EUR
|-0.54%
|0.39%
|-0.07%
|0.22%
|-0.24%
|-0.43%
|0.09%
|GBP
|-1.05%
|-0.39%
|-0.43%
|-0.17%
|-0.62%
|-0.81%
|-0.30%
|JPY
|-0.49%
|0.07%
|0.43%
|0.26%
|-0.62%
|-0.71%
|-0.28%
|CAD
|-0.76%
|-0.22%
|0.17%
|-0.26%
|-0.50%
|-0.64%
|-0.13%
|AUD
|-0.17%
|0.24%
|0.62%
|0.62%
|0.50%
|-0.18%
|0.33%
|NZD
|-0.11%
|0.43%
|0.81%
|0.71%
|0.64%
|0.18%
|0.52%
|CHF
|-0.63%
|-0.09%
|0.30%
|0.28%
|0.13%
|-0.33%
|-0.52%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to fresh weekly lows as Trump fuel fears
EUR/USD came under selling pressure and fell towards fresh lows in the 1.1470 price zone. The US Dollar gained bullish traction following US President Donald Trump's comments on the Middle East crisis, as he hinted at no more talks but rather US action against Iran.
GBP/USD plummets, nears 1.3400 as sentiment sours
GBP/USD nears the 1.3400 level ahead of Tuesday's close, its lowest in three weeks. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid Middle East tensions fueled by US President Trump's comments helps the USD stay resilient against its peers ahead of the Fed's and BoE's decisions.
Gold fluctuates below $3,400 as traders turn reluctant ahead of Fed
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range below $3,400 in the American session. Traders remain reluctant to take large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, while keeping a close eye on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.
Bitcoin falls slightly as Trump calls security advisors to deal with Iran-Israel war
Bitcoin price declines slightly to around $106,000 on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day. Donald Trump leaves the G7 summit early to return to Washington and meet with his national security team.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.