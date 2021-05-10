Forex Today: Dollar pressured after weak NFP, Ethereum surges, Doge and EUR/USD whipsawed

Here is what you need to know on Monday, May 10:
The US dollar kicks off the new week on the back in the wake of Friday's weak jobs report. The pound benefits from the results of elections in the UK, EUR/USD shakes on ECB taper speculation and commodity currencies rise. Ethereum has hit new highs while Doegocoin remains pressured after Elon Musk's latest musings.
Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 266,000 in April, far worse than around one million jobs expected. Stocks have responded positively to lower chances of any tightening from the Federal Reserve and the US dollar plunged. The Fed's Neel Kashkari said the economy remains in "a deep hole." His colleague Charles Evans speaks later in the day.
April Nonfarm Payrolls fall far short of forecast but markets hardly notice
NFP Analysis: Terrible figures show overheating theory remains relevant only for stocks
Gold has been extending its gains after breaking above $1,800 beforehand and changes hands near $1,840. The precious metal benefits from the lowe US yields, with returns on benchmark 10-year Treasuries hovering under 1.60%.
GBP/USD has surged above 1.40, benefiting from dollar weakness and from favorable election results in the UK. The Scottish National Party won the elections but fell one seat short of an absolute majority. The ruling Conservatives won a closely fought by-election in Hartlepool. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the next steps in easing the lockdown.
A ransomware attack on US pipelines has been paralyzing gas deliveries to large parts of the US Northeast and pushing prices higher. The White House created a task force to help resume activity. WTI Crude Oil is moving up, trading above $65.
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, benefiting from the greenback's decline and whipsawed by comments from various members of the European Central Bank. Olli Rehn wants to adopt a loose framework similar to the Fed's, while others suggest the bank could reduce its bond buys.
Cryptocurrencies: Elon Musk sent Dogecoin tumbling after saying on Saturday Night Live that the digital asset is "a hustle." However, he also named a rocket that is set to go to the moon as "Doge 1." Ethereum stands out with a surge to all-time highs above $4,000. Bitcoin is hovering around $59,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD drifts toward 1.2150 as the US dollar attempts a bounce after the NFP blow. A revival in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the dollar. Risk-on sentiment favors the single currency ahead of the EZ data.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.4050 amid UK politics, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD refreshes three-month highs above 1.4050. The US dollar’s dead-cat bounce falters while the pound cheers UK’s political update. The focus shifts to the UK GDP and BOE Bailey's speech in the week ahead.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.