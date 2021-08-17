What you need to know on Wednesday, August 18:
The dollar rallied on the back of risk-aversion, exacerbated by dismal US data. Retail Sales in the country fell by 1.1% in July, much worse than anticipated. Stocks plunged, although government bond yields posted modest intraday slides.
Commodity-linked currencies were the worst performers, with AUD/USD down to a fresh 2021 low of 07242. The USD/CAD pair peaked at 1.2648, its highest in almost a month.
Upbeat UK employment data fell short of backing GBP/USD that trades near a daily low of 1.3725. The EUR/USD pair is once again poised to challenge the 1.1700 threshold.
Gold edged lower after advancing to $1,795.52 a troy ounce, ending the day in the red at around 1,782. Crude oil prices also lost ground with WTI currently trading at around $66.40 a barrel.
During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release the Q2 Wage Price Index, while the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision. later into the day, the US Federal Reserve will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting.
Dogecoin rallies 28% as institutional investors grow bullish on DOGE utility
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1700 as investors run into safety
The shared currency approaches a critical support against its American rival, after the release of dismal US data fueled demand for safe-haven assets. EU Q2 Gross Domestic Product matched expectations, up 2% QoQ.
GBP/USD hits three-week low ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, the lowest since mid-July. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows after weak US retail sales. Britain reported a drop of the jobless rate to 4.7% and a robust rise of 8.8% in wages. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated.
Gold bears lurking around prospects of a daily Bearish Doji
Gold is on the verge of a test of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level but has stalled in US resilience. Gold's daily chart is being monitored for a Bearish Doji and subsequent test of 10 EMA support.
Three reasons why XRP price will reach $3.30
XRP price breaks several significant resistance levels during last week’s 65% spike, transforming them into pivotal support. XRP is not a traditional security under the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act.
Why the US economy will benefit from the end of the war
Risk-off arises from two bad US data releases in a row (consumer confidence, Empire state), from the Delta surge, from geopolitical worries, and from political unease in many countries (German election, Boris in general, US political divide along the mask/vax line).