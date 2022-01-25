Forex Today: Dollar holds its ground, markets gear up for another bout of flight to safety

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 25:
Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets amid escalating geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over a global economic slowdown. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level in two weeks above 96.00 on Monday before retreating modestly in the late American session. Although the S&P 500 Index ended up closing the day in the positive territory on dip-buying, US stocks futures indexes are losing between 0.7% and 1.25% early Tuesday. IFO survey from Germany and CB Consumer Confidence data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus but risk perception is likely to remain the primary market driver ahead of Wednesday's FOMC meeting.
According to the latest reports, Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops alongside heavy weaponry at the Ukrainian border and markets grow increasingly concerned about a possible invasion. In response, the White House has announced that more than 8,000 troops were put on high alert and ready to be deployed.
Meanwhile, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that China was facing a "grim" foreign trade situation in 2022, citing inflation, supply chain issues and the loss of momentum in global economic recovery.
USD/RUB gained more than 2% on Monday and reached its highest level since November 2020 at 79.5. Russia's central bank announced that it will stop buying foreign exchange on the domestic market and helped the pair stage a correction. USD/RUB was last seen posting small daily losses at 78.60.
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure after closing in the negative territory on Monday and trades within a touching distance of 1.1300.
GBP/USD dropped to its lowest level in three weeks at 1.3439 on Monday but managed to erase a small portion of its losses. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase below 1.3500 early Tuesday.
USD/JPY fell below 113.50 but reversed its direction with Wall Street's main indexes rising sharply ahead of the closing bell late Monday. Nevertheless, the pair's recovery seems to have lost its momentum around 114.00.
Gold took advantage of falling US Treasury bond yields and rose 0.5% on Monday. XAU/USD is staying relatively quiet around $1,840 early Tuesday.
AUD/USD edged higher toward 0.7200 after the data from Australia showed that the Consumer Price Index jumped to 3.5% on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter from 3% in the third quarter. The risk-averse market environment, however, forced the pair to turn south. AUD/USD was last seen posting small daily losses at 0.7135.
Bitcoin recovered decisively but lost its bullish momentum before reaching $40,000. BTC/USD is down 2.5% little below $36,000 in the early European session. Despite a late rebound, Ethereum closed in the red on Monday and continues to stretch lower toward the critical $2,000 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 as USD cheers risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1300, two-week lows. Market sentiment remains sour, as Russia-Ukraine worries join pre-Fed anxiety. Treasury yields pause four-day downtrend while the dollar stays underpinned amid risk-off trading. US CB Consumer Confidence awaited ahead of Fed.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Bitcoin finds buyers despite new six-month and 2022 lows, BTC relief rally on deck
Bitcoin price collapses almost 10% on Monday but recovers the entirety of that loss to close in the green. Downside risks remain, but a corrective move higher is beginning.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting tomorrow, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border.