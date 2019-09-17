Forex Today: Dollar holds firmer amid risk-off mood, as Oil falls on Mid-East risks

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 17:
- Market sentiment remains sour over the threat of a military response to weekend’s Saudi attacks while poor Chinese data and pre-Fed caution also keep investors on the edge. The safe-haven bid for the US dollar keeps it buoyed against the Yen, gold and Antipodeans.
- Aussie emerges the weakest across the fx board amid dovish RBA minutes while EUR/USD clings onto recovery gains on the 1.10 handle amid US-EU tariffs threat. US may slap tariffs on the EU due to the latter's illegal subsidies of Airbus. The focus stays on the German ZEW survey.
- USD/JPY lacks follow-through amid weaker Treasury yields and Wall Street futures, having hit fresh seven-week tops at 108.36. However, uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal caps the pair’s downside. Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi said that he wants to confirm in writing that the US will refrain from added tariffs on Japan auto exports. US Pres. Trump said that the US has reached an initial trade agreement with Japan, per White House.
- GBP/USD keeps the red above 1.2400 amid looming Brexit uncertainty. Following his meeting with the UK PM Johnson, Luxembourg PM Bettel reiterated that the EU won't give the UK another Brexit extension "just for the sake of another extension. Meanwhile, the UK Supreme Court will begin the three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson broke the law while proroguing the Parliament.
- Oil prices keep their corrective mode intact, down over 1%, awaiting fresh Mid-East developments and US weekly Crude Stocks data.
Key events to watch
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Friday, Sep 13
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Saturday, Sep 14
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Tuesday, Sep 17
|05:45
|
|
|
|
|09:00
|
|
|
-37.0
|
-44.1
|09:00
|
|
|
-15.0
|
-13.5
|09:00
|
|
|
-32.2
|
-43.6
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
-1.2%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
6.4%
|13:15
|
|
|
77.6%
|
77.5%
|13:15
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-0.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
66
|
66
|n/a
|
NZD GDT Price Index
|
|
|
-1.7%
|
-0.4%
|17:10
|
|
|
|
|20:00
|
|
|
$9.0B
|
$1.7B
|20:00
|
|
|
|
$32.9B
|21:30
|
|
|
|
-7.2M
|22:45
|
|
|
$-1.117B
|
$0.675B
|Wednesday, Sep 18
|08:30
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.8%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.7%
|
0.0%
|08:30
|
|
|
1.2%
|
0.9%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.8%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
1.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
2%
|
2%
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
0.9%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data
EUR/USD fell sharply on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. A below-forecast German Zew survey will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. The bulls need a break above trendline sloping lower from June highs.
GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings
With no positive Brexit developments and the UK Parliament deadlock, GBP/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA ahead of London open. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover
Gold is looking south with the 4-hour chart reporting a bearish crossover. The 4-hour chart shows the 50-period moving average has crossed below the 200-period moving average. That bearish crossover indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.