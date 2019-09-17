Forex Today: Dollar holds firmer amid risk-off mood, as Oil falls on Mid-East risks

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 17:

- Market sentiment remains sour over the threat of a military response to weekend’s Saudi attacks while poor Chinese data and pre-Fed caution also keep investors on the edge. The safe-haven bid for the US dollar keeps it buoyed against the Yen, gold and Antipodeans.

- Aussie emerges the weakest across the fx board amid dovish RBA minutes while EUR/USD clings onto recovery gains on the 1.10 handle amid US-EU tariffs threat. US may slap tariffs on the EU due to the latter's illegal subsidies of Airbus. The focus stays on the German ZEW survey.

- USD/JPY lacks follow-through amid weaker Treasury yields and Wall Street futures, having hit fresh seven-week tops at 108.36. However, uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal caps the pair’s downside. Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi said that he wants to confirm in writing that the US will refrain from added tariffs on Japan auto exports. US Pres. Trump said that the US has reached an initial trade agreement with Japan, per White House.

- GBP/USD keeps the red above 1.2400 amid looming Brexit uncertainty. Following his meeting with the UK PM Johnson, Luxembourg PM Bettel reiterated that the EU won't give the UK another Brexit extension "just for the sake of another extension. Meanwhile, the UK Supreme Court will begin the three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson broke the law while proroguing the Parliament.

- Oil prices keep their corrective mode intact, down over 1%, awaiting fresh Mid-East developments and US weekly Crude Stocks data.

Key events to watch