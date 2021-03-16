Forex Today: Dollar edges lower with yields, Bitcoin extends fall, retail, vaccine fears eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 16:
Markets remain calm amid the countdown to the Fed and ahead and lower US yields push the dollar lower. Europe is struggling with vaccine issues, US President Biden is reportedly mulling tax hikes, Bitcoin extends its fall from new highs and US Retail Sales are closely watched.
Stocks and yields: The S&P 500 Index hit a new all-time high on Monday and additional gains are on the cards. The calm mood is pushing US ten-year Treasury yields have dropped below 1.60%, pushing the dollar marginally lower across the board.
The Federal Reserve is set to walk a fine line between acknowledging improvement but refraining from hinting that it would bring forward rate hikes. The bank's "dot plot" with economic forecasts will be closely watched.
Stimulus and taxes: US President Joe Biden is reportedly contemplating undoing his predecessor's tax cuts, to pay for the recently approved $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and future infrastructure spending. Markets seem indifferent to potentially business-unfriendly policies.
US Retail Sales figures for February are set to show a decline in headline spending after a bump up in January, fueled by the previous government support.
See US Retail Sales February Preview: Will the real consumer please stand up?
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19 but below the highs. All of Europe's large countries suspended using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines, wary of a potential link to blood clots. The old continent – which is seeing signs of a new wave of coronavirus – heavily relies on these jabs and the postponement implies a delay in the economic recovery. The European regulator says there is no evidence that the inoculations cause issues.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party is looking for a new direction after defeats in regional elections and ahead of the national poll in December. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is set to edge higher amid optimism for a vaccine-led recovery and despite the recent delay.
Bitcoin is trading around $54,000, extending its decline from the highs over $60,000 achieved over the weekend. Ethereum is changing hands around $1,740 and XRP is relatively stable below $0.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1900 ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD manages to regain positive traction above 1.1900 ahead of the European open. The retreat in the US bond yields weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the uptick. Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.39 amid impending vaccine crisis, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3900, dropping for the third straight day despite the US dollar weakness. Europe’s covid vaccine concerns and the EU-UK tussles over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol add to the weight.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.