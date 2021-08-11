What you need to know on Thursday, August 12:
The American dollar advanced throughout the first half of the day but ended the day in the red against most major rivals. The greenback changed course after the release of US inflation data, as the annual figure was confirmed at 5.4%, although the core number was downwardly revised to 4.3%, the first sign of inflation may be peaking.
Meanwhile, Fed officials continued to cool down tapering expectations. Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said that the time has come to dial back the settings on the monetary policy, although she added that tapering does not imply any following policy rate adjustment. Even further, she also noted that the road ahead to policy normalization “is likely to be a long and bumpy.”
Wall Street got a boost from US inflation headlines, with the DJIA and the S&P 500 reaching fresh record highs. The Nasdaq Composite was unable to follow the lead and closed again in the red.
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a fresh low at 1.1705, but the recovery stalled around 1.1750, maintaining the tepid tone. GBP/USD posted a similar behaviour, approaching the 1.3900 level before retreating. The USD/JPY pair settled around 110.40, correcting but still poised to advance.
Commodity-linked currencies also advanced within familiar levels. Gold prices posted a nice comeback amid receding dollar’s demand. The bright metal settled at $1,751.30 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices shrugged off a discouraging EU stockpiles report, as the EIA Oil Stocks Change printed at -0.447 million, worse than expected.
US Treasury yields soared ahead of US inflation figures, but pulled back afterwards, ending the day marginally lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC remains in the pole position, but XRP leads a new altcoin charge
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up alongside US inflation
EUR/USD ticked higher after US July inflation was confirmed at 5.4% YoY, as previously estimated and above the market’s expectations. The core reading was confirmed at 4.3% as expected. Stocks rallying with the news.
GBP/USD extends advance beyond 1.3850
GBP/USD trades near a daily high of 1.3875 as rallying equities underpin high-yielding currencies. US heating inflation and tapering hints can not dent the market’s optimism.
XAU/USD spikes to two-day tops, beyond $1,740 level post-US CPI
Following the previous day's two-way/directionless price moves, gold gained some positive traction on Wednesday and moved further away from the early week flash crash to the lowest level since March.
Three reasons why XRP price could rally by 300%
XRP price is traversing a bullish pattern on a higher time frame and is presently bouncing off a stable support level. If this uptrend continues, Ripple will likely more than quadruple its market value in the coming days.
Biden’s victory: An extra pressure on inflation
US Senate approved Joe Biden’s $550 billion worth historical infrastructure plan, which will be submitted to a House vote along with a larger $3.5 trillion spending plan.