Forex Today: Dollar corrects, but remains the weakest

What you need to know on Tuesday, May 11:
The greenback kick-started the week extending its slide amid the poor US employment report released on Friday but got to recover some ground during US trading hours. A scarce macroeconomic calendar kept majors within limited intraday ranges, as investors await US employment figures to be out later this week.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.2177 but ended the day unchanged in the 1.2140 price zone. GBP/USD soared as investors chose to ignore persistent political risks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Sunday for talks with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland after Scotland SNP's pro-independence party won parliamentary elections. On a positive note, local elections in the UK further strengthened Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party, with the opposite Labour party losing a parliamentary seat.
Commodity-linked currencies reached fresh multi-month highs against the greenback, as base metals rallied. Copper reached all-time highs, while gold posted an intraday three-month high. Metals retreated ahead of the close. Oil prices gapped higher, but ended the day in the red, with WTI closing at $ 64.75 a barrel.
Markets are in wait-and-see mode as the US will report inflation figures on Wednesday and Retail Sales on Thursday.
Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH soars above $4,000, as BTC and XRP struggle
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, holds on to higher ground
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.2177 before retreating, as the greenback remains the weakest currency across the FX board. A scarce macroeconomic calendar kept major pairs within limited intraday ranges.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD 4-hour support is a hurdle for the bears
The price of gold is trading at $1,836.81 at the time of writing and is up on the day by some 0.30%. The bulls, however, are backing off on what could be profit-taking as the US dollar stabilises within a narrow range on Monday vs a basket of major currencies. DXY is flat and has stuck to a 90.0420/3390 window.
ETH soars above $4,000, as BTC and XRP struggle
Bitcoin price beginning to hint at a complex topping process. Ethereum price shakes off rising wedge pattern to test new Fibonacci extension level.
UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check
The UK is projected to report a 1.7% contraction in the first quarter. Optimism about a vaccine-led recovery from the second quarter onward is baked into the price. A reminder of past weakness may trigger a much-needed correction after the big breakout.