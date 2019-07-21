Forex today: Dollar back on the front foot on dialled down Fed cut expectations

- US Dollar holds its own as investors await Federal Reserve decision 31st July.
- Markets priced 30bp of easing at the 31 July meeting (from 40bp the previous day).
Forex on Friday was dictated by headlines around the Federal reserve expectations and geopolitics with respect to Iran, the UK and the US. The Dollar in the DXY was moving between 97.29 and 97.07 while 10-year yields rose from 2.04% to 2.06%. There were gains in WTI +37c at $56 on the news that Iranian guards seized the British Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz Friday.
Looking around, U.S. stocks ended lower with the S&P500 ended lower 0.6%, also on the back of heightened tensions whereby major news hit the wires news announcing that Iran had seized a British oil tanker. Then, the dollar and rates were trading higher when there were reports that dialled down the Fed NY President Williams' prior dovish comments.
"US 2yr treasury yields rose from 1.78% to 1.83%, while 10yr yields rose from 2.04% to 2.06%. Markets priced 30bp of easing at the 31 July meeting (from 40bp the previous day), driven by a clarification from the NY Fed as well as Bullard’s comments," analysts at Westpac explained, "Fed dove Bullard said an easing now would be insurance against a slowdown, but favours a 25bp cut (rather than 50bp), and doesn't expect the Fed will be entering into an easing cycle," analysts at Westpac explained.
Currency action
EUR/USD was under pressure falling from 1.1270 to 1.1204 as markets discounted the likelihood of a 50 basis point cut while GBP/USD fell from 1.2544 to a low of 1.2476 on better prospects of an orderly Brexit. In early Asia today, the news that the EU us looking to thrash out a new deal with the UK sent sterling on a rally, of which was sold back into. USD/JPY rose from 107.50 to 107.97 while the Aussie dropped from 0.7075 to 0.7038. The Kiwi was moving from 0.6790 to 0.6759.
Key notes from Wall Street:
Wall Street's benchmarks sag on dialled back Fed-cut expectations
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk aversion could send it sub-1.1180
EUR/USD capped by a critical Fibonacci resistance for two weeks in-a-row. The American dollar has closed the week on a high note as hopes for significant rate cuts faded.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit positive headlines, political uncertainty caps the rally
With the Brexit positive news making the rounds during the weekend, the GBP/USD pair is on the bids around 1.2510 amid initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: bearish case firmer once below 107.20
The USD/JPY pair flirted with the 108.00 level by the end of the week on renewed demand for the greenback but retreated sharply from the level to settle at around 107.70.
Gold falls back into the symmetrical triangle on mixed Fed sentiment
Gold prices on Friday gave back earned ground from the prior session following a dialled back in the markets with respect to Federal Reserve rate cut expectations.
Something has spooked the Fed
We wish we knew what it is. Wild talk of the US joining Japan and Europe with zero or negative return on the 10-year is or should be very frightening.